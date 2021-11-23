Corinthians equals So Jos and is one of the clubs with the most titles in the history of Libertadores Feminina

Corinthians’ three-time title in the Libertadores Feminina made the team write another important chapter in its history in the sport. Now, Timão is one of the clubs with more titles in the competition.

The Parque São Jorge club reached three titles, conquered in 2017, 2019 and 2021, and is equal to São José, which lifted the cups in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Thus, the teams share the first place on the list they have. five other clubs – see full list below.

Brazil is the most represented country on the list. In addition to Corinthians and São José, they also raised the Santos and Ferroviária cups, twice each.

The third Corinthians title was undefeated, as well as the 2017 and 2019 titles, but this time it had 100% success. If in the other conquests Timão had a draw each year, in this edition there were six victories in six games played.

Check out the list of winners of Libertadores Feminina

Corinthians and São José – three titles (2017/2019/2021 and 2011/2013/2014 respectively) Santos and Ferroviária – two titles (2009/2010 and 2015/2020 respectively) Colo-colo (Chile), Sportivo limpeño (Paraguay) and Atlético Huila (Colombia) – one title (2012, 2016 and 2018 respectively)

