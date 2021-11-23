Corinthians leaves the third worst host in the first round to runner-up in the second

Corinthians ended the first round with the third worst campaign in the Brazilian Championship and seemed to have lost to Neo Química as a great asset in their campaigns in the national competition. A mixture of reinforcements with the return of the fans to Itaquera, however, changed the scenario in the second half of the competition.

With seven wins and one draw in the eight games played so far at the stadium since the turn of the round, Timão just doesn’t have more points accumulated in front of their fans than Atlético-MG, owner of 100% of Mineirão’s success so far.

Sylvinho’s team drew 1-1 with América-MG, in the first match as the home team. After that, they amended victories against Palmeiras, Bahia, Fluminense, Chapecoense, Fortaleza, Cuiabá and Santos.

For comparison purposes, Corinthians only won Sport and Ceará in the first round, in addition to having three draws and four defeats against Atlético-GO, Red Bull Bragantino, Atlético-MG and Flamengo.

As there are still two games to play at home, the club can still beat the leader and virtual champion in this regard. While the miners face Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino at home, Timão receives Athletico and Grêmio in Itaquera.

Check out Corinthians’ upcoming games at Neo Química Arena

