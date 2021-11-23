Court grants preliminary injunction and forces Itapemirim to settle late payments to crew





The Labor Court granted an injunction this Monday (22), in a collective action filed by the National Union of Aeronauts against Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, to determine the immediate re-establishment of the payment of daily meals and food stamps to the crew.

It was also determined the presentation by the company, within 15 days, of documents such as RAIS, extracts of daily meals, salary receipts and duty rosters carried out by the aeronauts, under penalty of fine.

The SNA also filed a class action to demand the regularization of payments of salaries and FGTS deposits — there is still no court decision.

Also on Monday, the SNA sent an official letter to the ITA about complaints from crew members who are not carrying out their flight schedules due to non-compliance with labor rights, which causes insufficient financial resources for the crew to bear the expenses of their displacement .

SNA information



