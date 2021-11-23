Covid-19: Austria will impose a fine of more than R$ 25,000 to non-vaccinated people – News

The Austrian government has announced that people who choose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 may pay up to 4,000 euros (the equivalent of R$ 25.1 thousand) in fines. The measure could go into effect from February next year, giving the country’s citizens more than two months to get immunized.

According to Bloomberg, the Minister of Constitution, Karoline Edtstadler, said that those who delay or refuse to take the booster doses can also be fined from 1,500 euros (R$ 9,400).

This Monday (22), the Austria initiated fourth lockdown in an attempt to contain the increase in the number of cases in the country. About 66% of the population was vaccinated against Covid-19, trailing Germany, Denmark, France and Italy.

The measure of the Austrian government was not well received by the population, who gathered in the streets last Saturday (20) to protest. About 40,000 people attended the demonstration, which ended with six people arrested by local security forces.

According to Reuters, restaurants, cafes, bars, theaters, non-essential businesses and hairdressers will not be able to open their doors for the next ten days. The measure could extend for up to 20 days, the government said.

“It is a situation that we have to react to now,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told ORF TV on Sunday night. “A lockdown, a relatively hard method, a sledgehammer, is the only option to lower the numbers [de infecções] on here.”