Covid-19: United Kingdom allows entry of vaccinated with CoronaVac and Covaxin – Época Negócios

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should remain in isolation for 10 days (Photo: Rodrigo Paiva/Getty Images)

The United Kingdom announced this Monday (22) that it will allow the entry of people who have received the Covid-19 vaccines CoronaVac and Covaxin. The decision follows that of other countries that have also made access more flexible.

Travelers must have taken both doses at least 14 days before arriving at the United Kingdom. Those who are not immunized (with only one or no doses) need to follow sanitary protocols, which include isolation for 10 complete days.

With the update to the list, the UK now accepts seven vaccines: Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, Sinovac-CoronaVac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin.

In early October, the United States and Australia also eased entry into the country for people who received doses of all immunization agents recognized by the WHO (World Health Organization).

Chinese student entrance

The release of immunizers could make it easier for many Chinese students to enter the UK. China is responsible for the largest number of foreign students in the region, which constitutes significant income.

According to the UK Higher Education Statistics Agency, 4,500 Chinese students are applying to graduate from local universities this year — the number is a one-third increase compared to the pre-pandemic period.

