Covid vaccination: almost 61% of the population is fully immunized; are over 129 million people | Vaccines

Almost 61% of the Brazilian population is fully immunized against Covid upon completing the vaccination schedule. Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Monday (22) indicate that 129,703,343 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines, a number that represents 60.80% of the population.
158,049,247 people, representing 74.09% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.
The booster dose was applied in 14,315,930 people (6.71% of the population).
Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, there are 302,068,520 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 143,090 people, the second to 575,013, the single dose to 27,707, and the booster dose to 294,031 a total of 1,039,841 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (73.48%), Mato Grosso do Sul (69.39%), Rio Grande do Sul (66.39%), Santa Catarina (65.57%) and Paraná (64.63%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (81.25%), Santa Catarina (77.69%), Rio Grande do Sul (76.95%), Paraná (76.76%) and Minas Gerais (76.05%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be followed from January 21st.
- Total number of people who received at least one of the necessary doses: 158,049,247 (74.09% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 129,703,343 (60.80% of the population)
- Total doses applied: 302,068,520 (83.47% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 25 states and the DF released new data: AP, DF, ES, GO, MA, PA, PB, PE, PI, PR, RO, RR, SE, AC, RS, SC, RN, TO, MT, AL, SP, AM, MS, MG, CE, RJ
- 1 state has not released new data: BA
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Monday — Photo: Arte g1
- AC – 1st dose: 559,559 (61.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 409,856 (45.19%); booster dose: 13072
- AL – 1st dose: 2,321,264 (68.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,705,563 (50.68%); booster dose: 137670
- AM – 1st dose: 2,669,674 (62.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,032,658 (47.6%); booster dose: 195801
- AP – 1st dose: 500,603 (57.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 313,365 (35.71%); booster dose: 9751
- BA – 1st dose: 10,692,831 (71.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 8,110,624 (54.12%); booster dose: 692951
- EC – 1st dose: 6,704,413 (72.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,667,670 (61.33%); booster dose: 426906
- DF – 1st dose: 2,275,125 (73.53%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,894,675 (61.23%); booster dose: 187372
- ES – 1st dose: 3,058,013 (74.43%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,489,936 (60.6%); booster dose: 447334
- GO – 1st dose: 5,164,432 (71.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,865,400 (53.64%); booster dose: 374853
- MA – 1st dose: 4,384,640 (61.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,227,428 (45.12%); booster dose: 232531
- MG – 1st dose: 16,284,490 (76.05%); 2nd dose + single dose: 13,222,396 (61.75%); booster dose: 1549835
- MS – 1st dose: 2009,199 (70.77%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,970,070 (69.39%); booster dose: 334525
- MT – 1st dose: 2,507,689 (70.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,917,488 (53.75%); booster dose: 133712
- PA – 1st dose: 5,247,950 (59.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,480,778 (39.66%); booster dose: 256826
- PB – 1st dose: 3,036,215 (74.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,256,134 (55.57%); booster dose: 260612
- PE – 1st dose: 7,122,847 (73.62%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,490,172 (56.75%); booster dose: 540636
- PI – 1st dose: 2,434,454 (74.01%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,836,753 (55.84%); booster dose: 127545
- PR – 1st dose: 8,901,742 (76.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,495,934 (64.63%); booster dose: 782916
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,916,175 (73.96%); 2nd dose + single dose: 10,288,905 (58.92%); booster dose: 1565049
- NB – 1st dose: 2,559,732 (71.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,053,220 (57.66%); booster dose: 256060
- RO – 1st dose: 1,185,609 (65.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 941,751 (51.88%); booster dose: 70447
- RR – 1st dose: 341,945 (52.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 195,118 (29.89%); booster dose: 7298
- RS – 1st dose: 8,824,140 (76.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,612,924 (66.39%); booster dose: 1006578
- SC – 1st dose: 5,701,572 (77.69%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,811,947 (65.57%); booster dose: 483032
- SE – 1st dose: 1,700,192 (72.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,363,556 (58.31%); booster dose: 133553
- SP – 1st dose: 37,903,425 (81.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 34,276,304 (73.48%); booster dose: 4025648
- TO – 1st dose: 1,041,317 (64.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 772,718 (48.07%); booster dose: 63417
How many doses each state received by November 22
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 5,104,895
- AM: 6,170,370
- AP: 1,226,390
- BA: 24,043,917
- EC: 15,650,504
- DF: 5,694,527
- ES: 7,495,650
- GO: 11,616,970
- MA: 9,043,210
- MG: 37,930,939
- MS: 4,451,566
- MT: 6,046,347
- PA: 13,006,075
- PB: 6,362,309
- PE: 15.436,183
- PI: 5,179,835
- PR: 19,640,000
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 4,869,012
- RO: 2,817,558
- RR: 1,078,828
- RS: 20,065,736
- SC: 12,589,364
- SE: 3,735,995
- SP: 75,943,569
- TO: 2,489,025
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.