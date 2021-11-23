CPF on the grade increases your score? Understand

O score It is critical to determining whether a customer has good financial habits. This is an important score for granting credit and demonstrates the ability of the holder of a respective CPF to pay off debts.

The score is evaluated both for credit purchase and for taking out a loan. The score of the score goes from 0 to 1,000 and customers are analyzed based on certain criteria, such as payment of bills on time, history of negative debts, financial relationship with the company, among others.

An important factor to maintain a good score on the score is the updating of registration data. Many people believe that ask for CPF in the note of purchases makes the score high. But actually this is a mistake.

The Serasa website itself informs that this possibility is a myth. Serasa Score calculations do not take into account the number of grades issued by the individual’s CPF.

What causes the increase in the score, according to Serasa, is having a clean name, always paying debts on time and updating registration data more frequently. These factors combined contribute to the increase in the score and allow your “financial curriculum” to be expanded.

Another important factor, which, by the way, started counting points in the increase in the score, is the repayment of old debts. By clearing the name, the citizen starts to have a score that comes gradually.

How to consult the score

To check your score numbering, you need to access Serasa’s app or website. To access, you must register with CPF and password.

But if you already have it, you can log in directly. Upon entering the platform, a graphic indicating the numbering will appear on the right side of the screen.