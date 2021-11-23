CRB wins Vitória in Serie B and Remo goes to the last round out of Z4 | rowing

Remo received an important help this Monday (22), in the fight against relegation in Serie B. CRB defeated Vitória, at Estádio Rei Pelé, by 3-1. With that, Leão Azul goes to the last round of competition outside the Z4. Renan Bressan (twice) and Pablo Dyego scored for the owners of the house. Vitória scored with Fernando Neto.









Leão Baiano is Leão Azul’s direct rival in the fight against relegation in Serie B

Scenario

With the result, Remo remains in 16th place in the Segundona, with 42 points. The azulino team is the first team outside the relegation zone. Londrina is 17th, with 41, and Vitória is in 18th place, with 40 points. The three arrive with fall hazards, two of which will fall.

Bills

Remo’s team depends only on you to save themselves. In case of victory against Confiança, on Sunday (28), at 4 pm, at Baenão, Leão is guaranteed in Serie B in 2022. If they tie, the club from Pará needs a stumbling block from Londrina, at home, against Vasco. If they get lost, Remo is dependent on neither Londrina nor Vitória (which hosts Vila Nova) to win their matches.

follow up

