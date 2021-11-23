credit card gives up to 40 interest-free days to pay for purchases

Caixa Tem customers can now count on the new credit card exclusive to users of the application. With this card, you can pay within 40 days of making your purchase.

First, it is important to know that, when using the Caixa Tem credit card as a form of payment, the administrator does something similar to a loan. Therefore, it pays off the amount with the establishment and gives you a deadline for payment of the expense. To guarantee the 40-day period provided by Caixa Tem, it is necessary to calculate the best day to make your purchases.

To get organized and calculate this date is very easy, just pay attention to the closing day of your invoice and make purchases on the day following the closing. For example: If your invoice closes on the 10th, the best day to shop is on the 11th. By doing this, the charge for that purchase will not come on the next invoice.

The closing date corresponds to the day on which the administrator closes the accounts for the month prior to issuing the card bill. From there, all purchases will be included in the other month’s invoice. In general, the closing takes place 10 days before the invoice is due, in order to allow time to issue and send the payment slip to the customer.

To request your Caixa Tem card, just open the application, go to the “Credit card” tab, click on the orange button “I want my Caixa Tem card” and fill in the information that will be requested, such as: address, email, best day for expiration, among others. Contracting is carried out entirely online.

Other Advantages of the Caixa Tem credit card

This type of card offers other advantages to users, find out now:

Zero annuity;

Additional card;

Virtual card;

It is accepted abroad;

It has benefits from the Vai de Visa program.

