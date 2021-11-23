crossfit on TAF? Notice draws attention to the collection of exercises

Today, the public tender for the public examination for the General Institute of Expertise of Santa Catarina was published (IGP SC contest). The event offers 70 vacancies for medium level.

The contest will be held in 5 phases, comprising the following tests:

First phase : Contest registration

: Contest registration Second level: Objective Test of Knowledge, of eliminatory and qualifying character.

Objective Test of Knowledge, of eliminatory and qualifying character. third phase : Specific exams a) Examination for the assessment of physical capacity, of an eliminatory nature. b) Examination for the assessment of the vocational psychological aptitude, of an eliminatory nature. c) Titles Assessment Exam, of a classifying character. d) PwD evaluation, of an eliminatory nature.

: Specific exams fourth phase : Toxicological Examination, of eliminatory character.

: Toxicological Examination, of eliminatory character. fifth phase: Social investigation, eliminatory character

So far so good, something common in police careers edits, but what draws attention are the activities that will be required in the physical capacity assessment exams.

According to the notice of IGP SC contest, at this stage the following activities will be charged for candidates:

1) Rower abdominal tests;

2) Four-stroke support (burpee);

3) Squat and Barbell Roll;

4) Farmwalker’s walk with kettlebell (farmwalk);

5) Cooper Test – Run (12 minutes).

For those who are already familiar, squats and barbell presses, and a kettlebell farmwalker are common exercises in crossfit.

If you are interested in guaranteeing your place among the vacancies offered by the IGP SC competition notice and have never performed any of these activities, you need not worry. We will show you the execution of performing each of these exercises.

IGP SC competition: physical ability exam

The notice of IGP SC contest shows how each of the executions of the physical ability exam should be performed.

Abdominal rower:

This test has been required in some public notices in the police field. To perform the execution, the candidate must be in the starting position: lying down with arms extended above the head

Upon receiving the command, the candidate must simultaneously flex the trunk and lower limbs at hip height, throwing outstretched arms forward, so that the soles of the feet are fully supported on the ground and the

elbow line at least reach knee line.

Upon returning to the starting position, with legs and arms extended, touching the floor, one repetition will be belted.

A minimum of 25 repetitions will be required for male candidates, while 15 repetitions for female candidates will be required.

Check how to carry out the activity:

Four stroke support (burpee)

Here, the candidate of the IGP SC contest needs to perform, in 60 seconds, 15 repetitions (male) or 10 repetitions (female). According to the notice, the candidate must:

position yourself within the demarcated area, standing with your arms close to your sides and looking at the horizon. At the “departure” command, bend the legs with the knees together, arms outside the legs, supporting yourself with the palms of the hands on the floor and arms extended. After this movement, simultaneously extend the legs, taking the position for arm flexion, keeping the toes and hands in contact with the ground, keeping the trunk, legs and arms extended. Again bend your legs with your knees together, bringing them close to your chest. Then return to starting position, thus completing one repetition. Under these conditions, perform the minimum number of repetitions.

Check out how to perform the activity:

Squat and Barbell Squat

Here, the candidate for the IGP SC contest must pay attention to the minimum performance requested. According to the notice, the minimum required for male candidates is to carry out 2 runs weighing 30 kg.

For female candidates, 2 runs will also be required, but weighing 25 kg.

According to the notice, the execution charged will be as follows:

when authorized, candidates must perform knee-bend squats, hold the bar, located on the ground, then extend the knees, stand upright, and bring the bar to approximately hip height, keeping the body erect and arms extended ; then, without releasing the bar, flex the elbows in order to bring the bar to shoulder height, close to the body; afterwards, without releasing the bar, they must raise the bar above their head, keeping the arms extended and maintaining the position for at least 5 seconds. It is indifferent to the measurement of the test if, after obtaining the required performance, the candidates become unbalanced and occasionally leave the area to perform the test.

Check out how to perform the activity:

Farmer walk with kettlebell (farmwalk)

Here, the following minimums will be required for candidates in the IGP SC contest:

a) Male (“kettlebell” – 16kg in each hand)

b) Female (“kettlebell” – 12kg in each hand)

According to the notice, candidates must perform the following execution:

candidates must stand behind the marked line. At the command of “in position”, candidates must use their hands to pick up the “kettlebell” weights, located on the ground, laterally in relation to the candidate, and keeping the body straight, the head facing the horizon. At the “start” command, walk along the 10-meter stretch, to the demarcated line, turn around the cone, and walk another 10 meters to the initial starting point and finish placing the “kettlebell” weights back in the demarcated area. The candidate cannot support the weights on the ground.

Check out the video with the execution of the activity:

Cooper Test – Run (12 minutes)

Here, candidates need to run in 12 minutes, on a defined route, the minimum required, being 2,400 m for men and 2,000 m for women.

Summary

Situation : published notice

: published notice Bank: Fepese

Fepese Positions : Legal Assistant

: Legal Assistant vacancies : 70

: 70 education : high school

: high school Salary : BRL 4,581.90

: BRL 4,581.90 registration period : 11/26 to 12/27

: 11/26 to 12/27 Registration fee : BRL 180

: BRL 180 Test application date: January 30, 2022

January 30, 2022 Link to the full notice

