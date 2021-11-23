Cruzeiro is punished with loss of field command in case of racial injury before Remo; Vitor Fan takes four games of suspension | cruise

Cruzeiro was punished this Tuesday by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), with a fine of R$ 50 thousand and the loss of a field command. However, the punishment will not be carried out in front of Náutico, this Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT), in Mineirão, for the last round of Serie B.

The trial took place virtually. The three auditors were unanimous in voting for the punishment against Cruzeiro. Fox will have to fulfill the command in a match organized by the CBF, in 2022.

For a complaint against the arbitration, forward Vitor Leque was sent off in the match. On trial, he was suspended with four games. As he was automatically out of the next match, the player still has three more games to serve for the penalty imposed.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro x Remo, by Série B — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo Cruzeiro x Remo, by Série B — Photo: Samara Miranda/Ascom Remo

Cruzeiro was classified under article 243-G for a discriminatory act, which speaks of “practicing a discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, elderly or handicapped person condition “.

The case of racial injury was exposed by Remo on social networks, after the victory by 3-1 over Fox in Serie B. In the video, which does not show the face of the person responsible for the scream, you can hear: “go take it at c* , monkey” while forward Jefferson celebrated the goal, the third scored against Fox.

2 of 3 Jefferson, from Remo, laments racist offenses — Photo: Reproduction Jefferson, from Remo, laments racist offenses — Photo: Reproduction

The player himself also manifested himself on social networks. He stated that “the justice of God does not fail” and lamented what happened. In an interview with ge, forward Jefferson said he has never lived in a situation like this.

– A very sad, complicated situation. I had never gone through this. I am calm, I am at peace. Nothing will take away my joy, nothing will shake me, because my faith and hope are in Christ. May God bless that person and put more love in their heart.

Also for racial injury, but practiced by a manager, Brusque was punished by the STJD with the loss of three points in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The act was committed against Celsinho, midfielder of Londrina, on August 28th. The club from Santa Catarina joined with appeal and had a positive response, managing to recover the points it had lost.