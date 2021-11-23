Cruzeiro makes a proposal for Alexandre Mattos to take over the football direction – 11/22/2021

Planning for the 2022 Cruise has already started. To fight for access next season, after failing twice in Series B of the Brazilian Championship, the heavenly board made a proposal for Alexandre Mattos to take over the club’s football direction. The information was released by the Deus Me Dibre website and confirmed by UOL SPORT.

However, it is not a simple negotiation. The conversation goes beyond salary values, it also involves the interest of other teams in the manager and the working conditions that Cruzeiro is capable of offering at this time.

Out of the market since January, when he was fired by Atlético-MG, Alexandre Mattos remains very prestigious among Brazilian clubs. So much so that in addition to Cruzeiro, Vasco and a team from the Serie A surveyed the professional, who currently lives in the United States.

But Alexandre Mattos does not rule out returning to Brazil and taking over as football director at Cruzeiro. However, the leader made some demands, such as the obligation to keep salaries up to date, the payment of debts that generated the transfer ban (about R$ 13 million) and a budget to reform the starring cast. Something that at this moment the board of directors in Cruzeiro does not have the slightest condition to promise. On the other hand, Cruzeiro is already moving with the idea of ​​transforming it into a club-company.

Alexandre Mattos has a very strong connection with Cruzeiro. Despite having started his career at América-MG, which at the time was in Serie C and in two years already disputed Serie A, it was in the direction of football at Raposa that Mattos gained national prominence. He was responsible for putting together the squad that won the Brasileirão in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Afterwards he moved to Palmeiras and also won Serie A in two more opportunities, in addition to a Copa do Brasil.

The manager also spent time at Cruzeiro in 2020, during the club’s reconstruction process after relegation to Serie B. But it was a very short passage, which lasted only four days. Alexandre Mattos was not the football director, he was just helping Pedro Lourenço, who at the time was part of the Management Board, the group that ran the club for about seven months, between the resignation of Wagner Pires de Sá and the inauguration of Sergio Rodrigues.