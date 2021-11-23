Cruzeiro offers total control of football to attract Alexandre Mattos – 11/23/2021

Cruzeiro is already thinking about 2022. Although it has one more game for the 2021 season, the focus of the celestial board is already on what to do to remove the club from Série B from the Brazilian Championship. The first step is to hand over the club’s football to a trained professional. That’s exactly what Alexandre Mattos was offered: total control of football.

If you accept the offer, all definitions related to football would be from Mattos. The promise made is zero interference in his work. As they say in Minas Gerais, Alexandre Mattos would receive the Cruzeiro with a closed gate. Departures and arrivals would pass through the manager’s scrutiny. Including the permanence of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. According to presenter Heverton Guimarães, from Band Minas, Mattos would have no problem working with Cruzeiro’s current coach.

But the situation is not that simple. In addition to the demands made by the manager and, also, by competition from other clubs, Alexandre Mattos wants greater participation from businessman Pedro Lourenço. Owner of Supermercados BH and sponsor of the club, the advisor would be responsible for providing financial support to Mattos’ work.

As much as Cruzeiro is ready to become a club-company, the entry of investors may not be so fast. Therefore, the club would depend on some financial support until the money raised on the market arrives.

The Cruise is in a hurry. Fox faces Náutico this Thursday, at Mineirão, for the last round of Série B. Therefore, from Friday onwards, the subject will be just one: the 2022 season. After everything that happened in 2020 and 2021, Cruzeiro direction no longer has any margin for error. That’s why he bets all his chips on Alexandre Mattos.