Cuiabá sends an official letter to CBF after arbitration controversy against Bahia

The board of Cuiabá, in an official note this afternoon, says it has sent a letter to the CBF Arbitration Commission, referring to the errors committed by arbitration in the match against Bahia, last Sunday (21).

The club requests an ombudsman analysis, a request for VAR audios and more impartiality in matches.

After the 0-0 tie against Bahia, Dourado was harmed in two moves that resulted in goals, and which were irregularly canceled by the referee Raphael Claus. In the note released by the Cuiabano team, the referee’s qualification is retrained, highlights the moves that led to this error and a request for impartiality of the arbitration in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

Also in the note, the speech of the vice president of Cuiabá, Cristiano Dresch, is highlighted, who said:

“Raphael Claus is one of the best referees on the national team, he is from FIFA, always with safe performances. And yesterday we had two very serious mistakes. In the first, the VAR marked the line at the wrong moment, after the ball left Max’s foot . Very serious. In the second one he marked a non-existent foul and that the referee was in front.”

In addition, added saying that those responsible for the whistle are going to the games pressed.

“The referees are coming into the games under pressure. What happened in Flamengo and Bahia was a reflection of what Flamengo did because of Chapecoense’s game. And Bahia made a huge fuss in the media. Who bore the consequences of this pressure was Cuiabá. The referee was not malicious, but the pressure was so great on the back that he will score in favor of the underdog first. The least he should have done was to have revised the second goal by the VAR. helped, we just need us not to be harmed”.

The club is now awaiting a response from the CBF on the submitted letter. Meanwhile, he prepares for the next duel against Palmeiras, which will take place on the day (30), at Arena Pantanal.