Dapieve: ‘Today the engineering work is ready, but title and access seemed very far away in Botafogo. Upset is awesome’

O Botafogo reaches the end of the 2021 season champion of the Serie B and with the access gained for the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. But initial prospects were not encouraging. That’s what the journalist remembered Arthur Dapieve, on the program “SporTV Newsroom”.

– A title that seemed at the beginning of the season very far away, access itself too. Nowadays, there is a bit of engineering work done, access to which has always been possible, but no… Final of Serie A last year was horrible, Copa do Brasil was horrible, the beginning of Serie B was horrible. When the Enderson (Moreira) has an impressive turn and much deserved. He built a very secure team, which concedes few goals, scores a lot of goals and was crowned with access and now with the title – highlighted Dapieve.

– The work of those above Enderson must also be valued: the CEO Jorge Braga, the (soccer director Edward) Freeland, and also of the Lenin Franco, director who came from Bahia. Botafogo wore a wonderful shirt in allusion to the Black Awareness Day that is part of this whole package – he added.

Serie B champion, Botafogo still has the trophy and belts delivery game on Sunday, against Guarani, at the Nilton Santos Stadium.