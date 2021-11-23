Dayane Mello has old rot revealed by fans of The Farm 13

Dayane Mello (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Dayane Mello



It is generating several controversy inside and outside the reality show



the farm 13



, at



Record TV



. Even confined, the model is being the focus of fans of rural reality, who went after the dark past of the play.

Mello had his career as a model unearthed by fans. After the contestant said she only uses 10% of her potential so that other women can shine, netizens discovered that she was disqualified from a contest in 2006, when she was 17, at the request of other models.

An article from the



Folha de So Paulo



, in 2011, about Day’s love life. The rotten part of the time, the former Big Brother Italy participant exchanged a Chilean tennis player for a Brazilian millionaire. What caught the public’s attention, however, was the last paragraph of the text.

“Dayane appeared in the fashion market about five years ago, in an Elite Models contest. She even qualified for later stages, but ended up disqualified at the request of other models, for ‘undisclosed reasons”.

According to the



TV news



, the Elite Models Look contest, run by the international agency Elite Model Management. The competition has existed since 1983 and is one of the most important in the fashion world. Revealed names like



Gisele Bndchen and Isabeli Fontana



.

The confined of the rural reality was disqualified in the Brazilian stage. Also in 2006, the model moved to Chile, where she began to build her career. Almost ten years later, in 2014, Dayane finally landed her contract with Elite Model Manage. By then, she had already moved to Italy. The reasons for his disqualification from the contest in 2006 are still a mystery.