Dayane returns to belittling digital influencers in “The Farm”

It looks like the negative plates of Valentina Francavilla had no effect on Dayane Mello. The model has already had several controversial speeches in “A Fazenda 13” and the most recent one involves digital influencers, a profession of several pedestrians at headquarters. According to the model, the reality show on Record TV is inferior to the Italian “Grande Fratello VIP” in terms of the choice of its participants.

“[No Grande Fratello, a gente] I used to fight like hell, but after half an hour everyone was talking because they knew it was a game. Here, people don’t look you in the face, they bring things from outside, they want to defame you. It’s another story. Here, the game is to destabilize you. It’s a game to play in the moment and then turn the page. Because as I have a lot to lose, so do you,” he began dayane while talking to MC GUI.

In the sequence, she detonated her colleagues who are influencers: “As there are people here who do not have a career, who does this job of playing ‘influencer’, which today is what brings you very easy money — because it has been around for five years — is an opportunity”.

“People think this is already a career.. Did you understand? You’ve worked since you were 12, you’re worthless. And it’s not like that. Unfortunately people forget you. But it’s okay.”

MC GUI agreed with her, who concluded: “When very easy money arrives, out of nowhere, people forget a lot. Then to step on the other, to try to destroy what the other built, it’s very easy. They have nothing to lose, these people.”

Dayane says again TO THE MC GUI that being an influencer is not a career and that “these people have nothing to lose”. One detail: the BB Italia winner she participated in was an influencer. Maybe this hate came from there hahaha

#The farm pic.twitter.com/oNI35byjGp — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 22, 2021

Previously dayane also said that the influencers of “The Farm 13” have no career during conversation with Mileide Mihaile.

