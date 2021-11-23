Deaths in Salgueiro: the area where the favela is located was a record holder this year for homicides in confrontation with the police

RIO – In the first nine months of 2021, the area of ​​the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), responsible for policing the Complexo do Salgueiro — where there were at least nine deaths last weekend — recorded 167 homicides in clashes with the police, the equivalent to one occurrence every 39 hours, on average. The number is more than double that verified in Aisp (Integrated Public Security Area) 15 (Duque de Caxias), the second with more cases: 81 deaths. The data are from the Public Security Institute (ISP).

Investigation:Civil Police will investigate PMs for not having called the police station in the case of the ten dead at the Complexo do Salgueiro

Aisp 7 also had, between January and September, the year with the most deaths in confrontation with the police since 2003, the beginning of the historical series. Until then, the most violent period had been in the first nine months of 2019, with 166 occurrences.

Analyzing only the months of this year, January was the most violent, with 26 deaths, followed by March, with 25 cases, and July, when 24 occurrences were registered. August was the month with the fewest homicides resulting from clashes at Aisp 7: there were seven records.

Between January and September, a military police officer was killed on duty in the 7th BPM area. There were no civilian police officers killed on duty in the area during this period.

One day after sergeant murder

The deaths took place a day after PM Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 40, was murdered during a patrol in Complexo do Salgueiro. According to Lt. Col. Major Blaz, the vast majority of the dead were dressed in clothing or camouflage items:

Resident denounces: ‘We rescued the bodies and didn’t find any weapons. They carried out a slaughter’

– The first information shows that these dead, for the most part, are wearing camouflage. Combat uniforms, trim belt, holsters. This information is in line with what the BOPE officers said. I’ve already had access to these images, which are very strong, and which co-substantiate this speech. We already have an identified criminal – commonly known as 2k and he was an outlaw. The expertise that will actually positively identify these bodies. Without being you last Friday there is no information in this regard (of injured or dead residents).

previous crimes: Complexo do Salgueiro was the scene of other serial deaths during police operations in São Gonçalo

At least three of the dead men do not have criminal records for drug trafficking. Of the eight bodies found by residents in a mangrove region in the community and taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), seven have already been recognized by family members. Of these, four were investigated in inquiries. Police Chief Bruno Cleuder, head of the Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá Homicide Precinct (DHNSGI), opened an inquiry, and the Rio Public Prosecutor’s Office, through the 2nd Special Prosecutor for Criminal Investigation of the Niterói and São Gonçalo Center , initiated a Criminal Investigation Procedure to investigate the case.