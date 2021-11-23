Debate on PEC of Precatório, stock exchanges abroad and more issues that will move the market today

SAO PAULO – Amidst the scenario of more inflation forecast for this year, investors did not like the statements made by the special secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, that the PEC dos Precatórios could open an additional fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion – which made the Ibovespa turn into negative territory this Monday.

This is because, with the increase in IPCA projections, released by Focus on the eve, which may exceed 10.2%, the estimated value of leftovers was also raised by R$ 14.5 billion, compared to what was previously estimated by the folder.

Given this scenario, all the attention of the market follows on how the rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, senator Fernando Bezerra, will format the text, which should be presented tomorrow at the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), so that it can be forwarded to the Plenary next week.

Of relief, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority to allow the expansion of the social program, now renamed Auxílio Brasil, without bumping into the limitations of the electoral law, which prevented the increase in this type of expenditure from January 1, 2022 .

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indices have dropped slightly this Tuesday morning. On Monday, US President Joe Biden announced that the current Federal Reserve Chairman will serve for another term, which fuels expectations that the US central bank will maintain its monetary policy as the economy recovers. pandemic and seeks to combat inflation. The expectation is that interest rates will only be raised in 2022.

Despite the announcement, the S&P retreated 0.32%; the Nasdaq lost 1.26%; and the Dow gained 17 points after the market reacted to a sharp rise in the yield on US Treasuries. Treasury bonds maturing in ten years advanced 0.09 percentage points, to 1.62%, which may be a sign of fears regarding the recovery of the country’s economy.

Furthermore, among the companies listed in the United States that are expected to release their results on Tuesday are Best Buy, Abercrombie & Fitch, Gap, HP and Dell Technologies.

See the performance of futures markets at 7:30 am:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.06%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -0.04%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.23%

Europe

European stocks retreat on Tuesday, with a fall of 1.5% in the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries.

On Monday, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn told the press that “probably by the end of winter practically everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, recovered or dead… That’s the reality.” The country is considering implementing tougher measures against Covid, possibly including a partial lockdown as announced by the Netherlands and Austria. Germany has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe.

See how stock exchanges perform:

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.23%

Dax (Germany), -0.84%

CAC 40 (France), -0.47%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.2%

Asia

Asian stocks had mixed results on Tuesday, as the market reacted to the choice of Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chairman. Tech stocks declined, following losses in the sector in the United States.

See how Asian markets closed

Nikkei (Japan), +0.09% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.2% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.2% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -0.53% (closed)

Commodities

Oil prices retreat, amid discussions that the US, Japan and India will free up oil reserves to control prices, despite the threat of faltering demand like Covid-19 cases exploding in Europe. Iron ore, in turn, soared in futures markets.

WTI Oil, -1.26%, at US$ 75.78 a barrel

Brent Oil, -0.93%, at US$ 78.96 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange rose 7.81% to 587 yuan, equivalent to US$ 91.9

Bitcoin

Asian investors take profits and bring high volatility to Bitcoin during the night while metaverse assets reappear.

Bitcoin, -2.4% to $56,266.76 (vs. 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Brazil

9:00 am: The Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) will hold, from 9:00 am, a public hearing with the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, to discuss the successive increases in fuel that have marked the company’s price policy this year.

The ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, are also being called to the audience. The initiative for holding the meeting came from CAE’s president, Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

2:30 pm: Federal tax revenue

U.S

11:45 am: Industrial and composite Markit Purchasing Manager Indices (PMIs) for November

Japan

9:30 pm: Industrial and service sector PMIs for November

3. Precatório, Auxílio Brasil and PSDB previews

The PEC enters the voting radar of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Federal Senate next Wednesday (24). If approved, the PEC should be voted on in the first round as early as next week.

Yesterday, during a public hearing in the Federal Senate to discuss the matter, approved two weeks ago by the Chamber of Deputies, the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, stated that, in the current format, an additional fiscal space would be opened. of BRL 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget.

According to Colnago, the projection for the limit on the payment of court orders next year jumped from BRL 44.5 billion to BRL 45.3 billion with higher inflation ‒ which reduces the fiscal breath by about BRL 800 million on this line.

On the other hand, the space estimated with the change in the spending ceiling methodology increased by R$ 15.2 billion, rising to R$ 59.5488 billion in the Executive Branch and R$ 2.6948 billion in the other branches.

Despite the much larger space than initially estimated, Colnago argues that only R$1.1 billion are free for allocation.

Brazil Aid

On Monday, deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG), rapporteur of the Provisional Measure that creates Brazil Aid, told the newspaper Economic value which intends to contradict the decree that proposed to readjust below inflation the poverty levels that are used as a basis to determine the granting of the benefit, in order to raise the cut for those who can receive it. There is still no clarity about the budgetary impact of the measure.

According to the newspaper’s cover story The State of São Paulo, the measure is opposed by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, and Aro’s report should be voted on this Tuesday or Wednesday in the plenary of the Chamber, then must be voted on in the Senate. The MP expires on December 7th.

Aro stated that the mandatory correction of the value of benefits for annual inflation will be included in the opinion; the end of the limit of up to five children for granting aid to minors; the inclusion of nursing mothers, that is, wet nurses, in the composition of the family; permission to withdraw money from lotteries; and annual assessment of the effects of the aid.

STF

In the second, the Federal Supreme Court also formed a majority in order to allow the federal government to implement, from 2022 onwards, a basic income program for Brazilians in poverty and extreme poverty, with per capita income of less than R$ 178 and R$ 89, respectively.

The STF had determined that the government set an amount and started to pay as of 2022 the basic citizenship income, in response to a request from the Public Defender of the Union, which demanded the regulation of a 2005 law that provided for the payment of the benefit. , provided for all Brazilians and foreigners who have lived in Brazil for at least five years.

The Federal Attorney General (AGU) had been claiming that it would be impossible to pay it due to a provision that prohibits the creation or expansion of benefits in an election year. According to Estadão, the STF’s decision also makes it possible to expand Brazil Aid in an election year.

PSDB Previews

The PSDB announced on Monday that it will choose its pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic until next Sunday. An alternative company can be hired to close the internal process of priors if a technological solution is not presented for the application initially contracted for voting by the members of the acronym.

Problems in the application developed for voting led to the postponement of the end of the previews, initially scheduled for last Sunday.

According to the president of the party, Bruno Araújo, a deadline of 12:00 on Tuesday was defined as the limit for a technological solution to the current application, otherwise, alternatives will be sought.

4. Covid and vaccination

On Monday (22), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 208, a drop of 14% compared to the level of 14 days earlier, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00. In just one day, 120 deaths were registered.

Thus, the moving average of new cases in seven days was 8,655, 22% down on the level 14 days earlier. In just one day, 3,853 cases were registered.

In total, the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 158,049,247, equivalent to 74.09% of the population.

The second dose or the single dose vaccine was given to 129,703,343 people, or 60.8% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 14,315,930 people, or 6.71% of the population.

Newspaper report Folha de São Paulo points out that, when only adults are considered, on Monday Brazil reached the mark of 80% of the population vaccinated with the second dose or the single dose vaccine. In São Paulo, the rate reaches 94.44%, but in Roraima, the last among the federation units, it is only 44.42%.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and Braskem (BRKM5)

Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) reinforces that there is no definition on the sale of participation in Braskem (BRKM5). The positioning took place in response to the news that a tripartite negotiation between Odebrecht and its partner Petrobras with Odebrecht creditor banks for the sale of a share of PN shares in the petrochemical company would be underway.

The state company also confirmed for Thursday (26) the presentation of the Strategic Plan 2022-2026. Today, its president, Joaquim Luna e Silva, participates in a congressional hearing.

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar (BRAP4) informed that the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro admitted special appeals from Litel’s indemnity action, which gathers the holdings of pension funds in Vale (VALE3). Thus, the appeals will go to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Litel seeks damages of R$ 1.41 billion, referring to the Call Citibank litigation.

Interbank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter (BIDI11) formalized the acquisition of Pronto Money Transfer, a financial technology company headquartered in the US, with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The operation is part of Inter’s strategy of starting its service provision activities in the United States, in an inorganic way, expanding the offer of financial and non-financial products.

