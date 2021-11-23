Democracy is ‘in decline’ in Brazil, says international report | World

Brazilian democracy is “in decline”, according to an international report published this Monday (22) by the organization International IDEA, based in Stockholm.

The country was also the one that lost the most democratic attributes in a year, mainly due to the pandemic, anti-democratic protests, corruption scandals and threats to institutions.

The report “The Global State Of Democracy 2021” also placed the United States, for the first time, on the list of nations facing setbacks in their democracy.

Pandemic, corruption and threats to institutions

According to the document, in Brazil, a country that has appeared in the survey of declining democracies since 2016, the situation was mainly affected by:

pandemic management

corruption scandals

undemocratic protests

threats to democratic institutions

“The management of the pandemic has been gripped by corruption scandals and protests, while President Jair Bolsonaro belittled the health crisis,” the report says.

The document names the Brazilian president by name, and says that Bolsonaro “openly tested democratic institutions” by questioning the fairness of the elections and saying that he would no longer respect the decisions of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

In addition to Brazil, the list of retreating democracies also includes India, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary and Slovenia. The US first appeared on account of “deterioration during the second half of the term of former President Donald Trump”.

2 of 3 Trump addresses Washington supporters on January 6, 2021, Capitol Invasion Day — Photo: REUTERS/Jim Bourg Trump addresses Washington supporters on January 6, 2021, day of the Capitol Invasion — Photo: REUTERS/Jim Bourg

While the US remains “a top-notch democracy,” the US backlash is linked to lower indicators of “civil liberties and government controls,” said Alexander Hudson, one of the study’s co-authors, in an interview with the news agency AFP.

“We’ve classified the United States as ‘in decline’ for the first time this year, but our data suggest that the deterioration episode began at least in 2019,” Hudson said.

The International IDEA especially cites the “historic turn” in questions regarding the results of the November 2020 presidential election by Donald Trump and “the reduction in Congressional investigations into the president’s actions between 2018 and 2020”.

three different categories

The international organization has followed around 160 countries for at least 50 years and classifies nations into three different categories:

democracy (which also includes the “declining”)

hybrid regimes

authoritarian regimes

More than a quarter of the world’s population now lives in retreating democracies and that would be around 70% if you add up authoritarian or “hybrid” regimes, with a trend towards continued democratic degradation since 2016.

The number of countries where democracy is considered to be in retreat has almost doubled in a decade and now stands at seven. For the fifth consecutive year, in 2020, the number of countries moving towards authoritarianism surpassed that of countries in the democratization phase.

3 of 3 Police fire water cannon at protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8 photo — Photo: AP Photo Police fire water cannon at protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8 photo. — Photo: AP Photo

Myanmar, Afghanistan, Mali

Myanmar will move from the level of democracy to that of an authoritarian regime, while Afghanistan and Mali will move from the level of hybrid regimes to authoritarian regimes. Zambia, now classified as a democracy, is the only country that has positively changed ranks this year.