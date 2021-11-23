“Denunciations didn’t even exist,” says Melhem’s video adviser

After the publication of the video in which Marcius Melhem appears mocking complaints made to TV Globo’s compliance sector, the comedian’s advisors contacted the column LeoDias to deny any relationship between the episode and the harassment allegations made against Melhem by ex -coworkers. In the statement, the actor and editor’s team stated that, at the time, the accusations did not yet exist.

“Marcius Melhem’s defense clarifies that any relationship between this video and denunciations that were made more than a year later is absurd. The people singing in the footage were mentioning a party that was banned by the network. The celebration was then held outside the company, and the group joked about this fact. No relationship with denouncements that didn’t even exist”, says the note.

In a video published this Monday (11/22) by the column LeoDias, Melhem and friends sing music in which they mock TV Globo's compliance

This Monday (11/22), the LeoDias column published, exclusively, a video in which Marcius Melhem appears surrounded by friends in a hot tub. In the recording, in chorus, they sing a song that says: “There’s no compliance there, it’s no use complaining at the DAA”. The mocking verse cites the department linked to the relationship with artists and compliance, which is precisely the process responsible for ensuring that a company complies with and observes the legislation to which it is subject, in addition to ensuring the application of ethical principles in decision-making and preservation of the physical integrity of employees.

