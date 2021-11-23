DH will hear MPs involved in the operation that resulted in eight deaths in Salgueiro, in SG

The Civil Police’s Niterói, Itaboraí and São Gonçalo Homicide Unit (DHNISG) is adopting procedures to hear, this week, the agents of the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) who participated in the operation in the Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo , which resulted in the deaths of eight men, identified by the PM of the State of Rio as members of the drug trade in that region. The PM maintains the version that there was a confrontation in the same region where residents found the bodies.

The soldiers were called to work in the complex of favelas last Saturday (22), after a sergeant assigned to the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo) died in a confrontation with drug dealers. The weekend was marked by intense shootings and a 71-year-old resident was also shot in the arm, but has already been discharged.

Calculation – By adopting the procedure of calling the police officers involved in the shooting that resulted in the eight deaths in the Complexo da Palmeira region, the agents will investigate the circumstances under which these shootings were carried out, in order to understand the dynamics of the facts. For this purpose, DH seeks to find out who participated in the case, in order to gather their testimony after being identified.

Depositions – The police have already started to hear, this Monday afternoon, some relatives of the victims and intend to hear more witnesses throughout the week.

Seven of the eight bodies found in the mangrove have already been identified

The Forensic Medical Institute (IML) has already identified seven of the eight bodies found in the mangrove area in Complexo do Salgueiro. So far, according to the DHNSG, five of the seven recognized corpses had criminal records or records. Among those identified, there is a fugitive from justice in the State of Pará.

On the other hand, three dead people have no criminal record, but one of them was wearing camouflage clothing similar to those worn by the others involved.

See which are the seven identified:

Rafael Menezes Alves (28 years old) is involved in an investigation into drug trafficking and corruption of minors;

Carlos Eduardo Curado de Almeida (31 years old) has three criminal records, for trafficking, reception, false identity, disobedience and threat;

Italo Georde Barbosa Govea Rossi has six notes for illegal possession of a weapon, aggravated homicide, trafficking, association and active corruption;

Jhonata Klando Pacheco Sodré (28 years old) has notes on robberies and trafficking in Pará.

David Wilson de Oliveira (23 years old) and Kaua Brener Gonçalves (17) do not appear as authors or involved in any other crime. Elio da Silva Araújo (52 years old) responded to a lawsuit for possession embezzlement – terminated in 2013.

Eight bodies were found this Monday morning (22) at Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo. The Military Police action took place after the death of 40-year-old Military Police sergeant Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, on Saturday (20), who was killed by local criminals while on patrol in the region.

On TV Globo’s ‘RJ1’, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, spokesman for the PM, even mentioned that part of the dead belonged to a criminal faction. “Of course, the permanence of the police force inside the forest would be more complex, which could harm the population. The men were found in camouflage clothing inside the forest. We still don’t have an account of how many dead, but the fact is that this is only a fraction of the grouping of the criminal gang known as ‘Rabicó’. This criminal was released in 2019, he was in federal prison. This fraction of the gang is represented through a good part of those dead,” he said.

Read too:

https://www.osaogoncalo.com.br/geral/114955/deputada-pede-que-ministerio-publico-investigue-mortes-no-salgueiro

https://www.osaogoncalo.com.br/seguranca-publica/114953/porta-voz-da-pm-diz-que-boa-parte-dos-mortos-no-salgueiro-sao-do-grupo-do- drug dealer

https://www.osaogoncalo.com.br/seguranca-publica/114937/corpos-encontrados-no-complexo-do-salgueiro-possuem-marcas-de-tortura-videos

https://www.osaogoncalo.com.br/seguranca-publica/114944/se-rendeu-e-morreu-com-os-bracos-para-o-alto-e-desumano-disse-irma-de-eletricista- dead-in-the-willow