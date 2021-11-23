Discover free games and December news

Prime Gaming is full of news for the month of December, which includes a great partnership with Electronic Arts that will bring content for the company’s biggest titles, such as the newest Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends.

Also, from December 1st, the game Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit will be available for redemption, plus four more EA games will also come on the service for free redemption in 2022.

Check out the video that shows some of the news from Prime Gaming for December:

For the month of December, Prime Gaming offers subscribers to the service eight games, which will be available from December 1st. Remember that, once redeemed, games are forever available to the player, even if you are no longer a subscriber to Amazon services.

Check out the list of games for December:

Complete list of rewards for the month of November