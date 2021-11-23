Discover free games and December news

Prime Gaming is full of news for the month of December, which includes a great partnership with Electronic Arts that will bring content for the company’s biggest titles, such as the newest Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends.
Also, from December 1st, the game Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit will be available for redemption, plus four more EA games will also come on the service for free redemption in 2022.
Check out the video that shows some of the news from Prime Gaming for December:
Read more: Battlefield 2042 gets one of the worst ratings on Steam
For the month of December, Prime Gaming offers subscribers to the service eight games, which will be available from December 1st. Remember that, once redeemed, games are forever available to the player, even if you are no longer a subscriber to Amazon services.
Check out the list of games for December:
Read more: Black Friday Week: Amazon Discount Gamer Headsets
Complete list of rewards for the month of November
- Apex Legends – Now available: Poison Blade Pack with Ash’s Character Look – Poison Blade, R-301 Weapon Look – Red Alert and Ash’s Banner Frame – Super Charged
- Dauntless – Now available: Weapon Pack with 1x Visual Arcslayer Striker Aethercasters, 1x Supply Pack and 1x Purple Primus Armor Dye
- FIFA 22 – Now available: Prime Gaming Pack #2, with 7x Rare Gold Players, 2x Player Picks with GER 81, 12x Rare Consumables and 1x Player Ronaldo on loan (7 games)
- League of Legends Wild Rift – Available now: random skin chest
- Legends of Runeterra – Available now: epic wildcard
- Available December 16: epic wildcard
- Madden NFL 22 – Now Available: Prime Harvest Pack with 1x Deion Sanders with GER 90 (NCAT Player)
- Rainbow Six Siege – Available now: 7-Day Credibility Boost
- SMITE – Now available: Raphael Loki’s retro look
- Paladins – Now available: Sha Lin Outlaw Appearance
- Warframe – Now available: Armor Verv Myrdin Kavat
- World of Warships – Available now: Black Friday Premium Package, with 1x Black Friday 2021 Premium Container and 20x “Shadow Lurker” camouflages
- Available December 16: 1x Santa’s Gift container, 1x Santa’s Big Gift container, 1x Santa’s Mega Gift container
- Grand Theft Auto Online – Available now: Get up to GTA$400,000
- Available December 2: GTA $100,000
- Available December 9th: GTA $100,000
- Available December 23: GTA $100,000
- Fall Guys – Available November 23: Prime Gaming Gift Bundle
- Genshin Impact – Available November 24: 60x Essential Gems, 8x Hero EXP and 5x Bamboo Soups
- Lords Mobile – Available November 29: Progression Pack
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Available December 7: Amazon Prime Chest + Hero and Skin Test Cards
- New World – Available December 7: King of Autumn Pack #2
- Free Fire – Available December 8: Otter (Pet)
- Available December 22: Cube Fragment (x5)
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Available December 8: Alcryst Statue Selection Summoning Valley x100
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Available December 22: Gil Snapper (XL) x 100
- Roblox – Available December 8: Exclusive cosmetic
- Dead By Daylight – Available December 10th: Exclusive rare outfit for The Artist
Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Nicole Pereira on Instagram or on twitter.