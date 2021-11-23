Discover the method for those who profit only from the cheapest stocks on the stock exchange | Variable income

Investing in the stock market is not a task for everyone. The “buy cheap and sell high” premise may sound easy in theory, but we know that in practice it doesn’t work that way. The fall frightens and leads to sales, while the rise excites and induces buying . Amidst the emotions, the thesis to profit in the market collapses.

But what if there was a “magic formula” able to show you how to choose the right stocks to ensure a good return? And if the foundation of this formula were buy only the cheapest stocks on the stock exchange, would you have the courage?

This is the investment method adopted by the financial manager and planner Ramiro Gomes Ferreira, which is also founding partner of the manager Value Club.

Basically, mechanically, it assembles a diversified portfolio in 20 different actions, but with equal weight, of 5%, in each one of them. The main criterion for choosing the papers is the selection of those that are more discounted. To identify which ones, Ferreira uses a specific indicator, the EV/Ebit, which is the division of the firm’s value (“enterprise value”), which is obtained by the sum of the market value and net debt, by the operating profit of a company.

It is worth noting that the manager does not buy companies that are undergoing judicial recovery, as it can bring an irreversible risk. “Any cheap company runs the risk of having an irrecoverable loss, but you can mitigate this a little if you take out the companies that are in judicial recovery”.

In case of Ebit, as the planner explains, the manager herself makes some adjustments to transform it into a number that reflects the closest to a company’s actual operating profit. “There are cases where a company’s Ebit is artificially inflated or lower because of an expense or revenue that we do not understand as operational. So, we disregard everything that appears as non-recurring in the balance sheet, especially operational non-recurring, and then we coldly select the 20 companies with the lowest EV/Ebit ratio”, he clarifies.

You most common cases of non-recurring income or expense, complements, happen when a company sells its subsidiary or makes PIS/Cofins credit recognition, for example.

“When we apply the filter from lowest to highest EV/Ebit, for example, the first company to appear is Companhia Energética de Brasília. Its Ebit was very high, even higher than revenue, but because it sold a subsidiary, which was the distribution arm. Does that mean it will sell every year? No, so we consider it as a non-recurring operation, remove the effect of the sale and adjust the company’s position”.

In the second situation, Ferreira explains that, when a company recognizes revenue that results from the exclusion of PIS/Cofins from the ICMS base, as has recently occurred due to the judgment of this case by the Federal Supreme Court, Ebit is also inflated and, due to this, the manager understands that it is not a recurring operating result.

The founding partner of Clube do Valor also says that no qualitative analysis adjustment is made on the companies. which are at the lowest EV/Ebit ratio. In other words, controversial names may appear in the top positions, but it does not take companies out of the portfolio. First, it explains, because the reason that led companies to get cheap is something that is already known by the market, since the action of investors on the selling side is what causes an asset to be discounted.

“We assign the cognitive bias of availability to that movement. people give a too much weight on information that is readily available for them and that makes there a exaggeration in the attribution of value to a company let it be discounted”, evaluates Ferreira. And it is from this view of the market that we end up having a very positive symmetry in relation to companies with lower EV/Ebit”, he ponders.

An example of this, complements the manager, is the case of insurance broker wiz, which hit the price of R$ 6 because it went through a bad period. In addition to having lost an exclusive contract with Caixa, which was very important, the company suffered when some directors came under the radar of authorities on accusations of involvement in a corruption scheme.

“Investors started to look at it as a very bad company and the EV/Ebit got too low. Precisely for this reason, the company entered our ranking of cheapest shares, even knowing that in the next 12 months the paper would fall. But, following the strategy, we close our eyes and, quantitatively, buy the company’s shares”, he explains.

O second reason What leads the planner not to adopt a qualitative analysis when selecting the most discounted asset is the fact that he believes that this would result in a worsens in the portfolio’s final result in the long term. And that thought didn’t come about by chance.

The strategy used by Ferreira is a system adaptation created by renowned mega-investor joel greenblatt, creator of magic formula, which identifies companies that are solid in their fundamentals that are traded at prices below value.

To achieve the result, Greenblatt used two indices: return on invested capital (ROIC), which gives a dimension to the company’s financial health, and the relationship between company value and operating profit (EV/Ebit), which is one of the ways to assess whether the price of an asset is expensive or cheap.

A few years after the mega-investor made a ranking with the roles that showed the best combination of the two factors, Greenblatt’s magic formula has been proven. A portfolio comprising around 30 shares yielded 30% between 1988 and 2004, while the market average was 12%.

THE difference between Ferreira’s method and Greenblatt’s formula concerns the qualitative part, made through the ROIC indicator, which the founding partner of Clube do Valor gave up in his analyses. “We decided to take ROIC out of our model because, when studying the strategy of ‘factoring investing’ [investimento em fatores], we saw that the ‘backtest’ [teste de uma estratégia de investimento] without the quality factor gives a better result“he says.

But it’s not enough just to buy the 20 most discounted shares. So that the foundation of the mechanical strategy does not fall to the ground, the manager makes a quarterly portfolio rebalancing. “We created a rule that is based on selling a share in the rebalancing when it moves from the 40th position to the bottom. So, on the first day we buy the cheapest 20 and three months later we do the rebalancing. At this point, we sell those that are no longer among the lowest 40 and buy those that entered the 20th position and below”, he explains.

Why is it a winning technique?

Ferreira explains that, in the United States, there has been a debate for many decades about factors that increase the result of an investment portfolio. Right after the efficient market hypothesis, which is based on the idea that company prices always reflect available information., says the professional, they launched the “three factor model”, asset pricing theory known to be based on three factors. Are they: value, size of companies and time (trend).

“Inside value factor, which is the most applicable to our model, there are several formulas to determine what is an expensive or a cheap company. One of them, for example, is looking at the index P/VPA [preço sobre valor patrimonial], the most traditional. But on the other hand, the multiple EV/Ebit does better than other ways of exploiting value factors. This method has been extensively tested in the US and the conclusions have always been the same. So, in a way, that gave me conviction. It won’t be every month or every year, but in longer cases it’s a portfolio that has a better result than the market average”, highlights the founding partner of Clube do Valor.

He also says that, since he created the manager, in 2016, he started to set up managed portfolios for clients. Regarding the oldest of them, Ferreira says that the portfolio grew 350%, against 125% of the Ibovespa, between September 2016 and April 2021.

It’s not all flowers… attention to care

O first basic care, in the specialist’s view, is the deadline question. Whether using his strategy or any other, the capital on the stock exchange must be invested thinking of a long-term horizon of at least five years. Therefore, it is important for investors to have an emergency reserve so that, in adverse situations, it is not necessary to redeem the variable income amount in a shorter period of time.

“What I see is, when the stock market goes up, people invest because that’s what pays off. But forget that O name is variable because it varies for both sides, up and down. So the investor must be prepared to go through long periods below the previous high and eventually even a bad decade. In shorter terms, there’s no way, the portfolio can drop a lot, be it 20%, 50%, or even more, depending on the scenario”.

O second care, highlights, is the diversification, since, in variable income, there is a risk of irrecoverable losses. “It’s not because the stock is cheap that it will go up. That’s why we have to diversify, knowing that several will fall, some will fall a lot, others may recover and compensate for losses, and this will make the portfolio as a whole to have a result with controlled risk”.

Finally, Ferreira remembers a third care that goes for any strategy: a conviction. This is because the companies that are part of the portfolio are companies that are going through bad periods. But, at the same time, the investor must keep in mind that the market exaggerates when looking with bad eyes. “Those who are convinced in the strategy can handle it well.”.

He still comments that people buy high and sell low because they don’t take the risk profile seriously. “When everything is going up, everyone wants to buy more variable income. When it’s falling, everyone wants to run away. Those who are convinced do not have this problem”, he emphasizes. “The great value of our work is to educate people so that they understand that, when everything is fine, it’s not to buy more. And when it’s bad, it’s not for sale. The idea is simple, following is what is complicated”, concludes the manager.