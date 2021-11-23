Discover the SUV coupe that Caoa Chery will sell in Brazil







Chery Omoda 5 Photo: Reproduction/autohome.com.cn

This is the new Chery Omoda 5. Presented by the Chinese automaker at the debut of the Guangzhou (China) Motor Show, the new SUV debuts a new generation of cars from the Chinese automaker. With a bold look and a name that unites the concepts of innovation (O) and trend (fashion), the new Chery Omoda 5 promises a revolution among the Chinese brand’s SUVs. And it could also be one of the novelties that Caoa Chery intends to bring to Brazil in 2022.

The look is very different from the SUVs of the Tiggo line, and follows the new identity of the Chinese automaker, which wants to be a global reference in design. Named “Art in Motion”, the brand’s new concept bets on fluid and sporty lines. At the front, the new Chery Omoda 5 features a trapezoidal-shaped grille with three-dimensional diamond-shaped elements. Just above, a chrome frieze connects the LED daytime running lights. In a similar solution to the new Hyundai Creta, the LED headlights are located on the bumper. On the side, the Omoda 5 features a high waistline and two-tone paintwork. Alloy wheels are 18”.





The body also has a light coupe trim, which gives the SUV a sportier look. At the rear, the Omoda 5 has led flashlights with a shape that resembles Lexus models. They are connected by a horizontal bar that has the name Chery written in full. Just below, the trunk lid houses the plate. The bumper also features an appliqué that simulates an air diffuser and dual exhaust vents. According to Chery, the SUV measures 4.40 m in length, 1.83 m in width and 1.58 m in height. The wheelbase is 2.63 m.

Inside, the interior has horizontal lines, and follows the style adopted by the Tiggo 8. The finish has leather coverings on the center console, seats and the dashboard has touch-sensitive surfaces. The highlight, however, is the large digital display that unites the instrument panel and the multimedia center in one piece. With a floating aspect, it has two screens, each 12.3”, and seems to bring the same operating system that equips the Tiggo 7 Plus.





Under the hood, the new Chery Omoda 5 brings the same 1.6 turbo engine that is used by the Brazilian Tiggo 8, but with adjustments to offer 197 hp and 290 Nm of torque. Always with front wheel drive, the new SUV features an automated double-clutch 7-speed gearbox. Chery also intends to soon offer hybrid versions – probably with the same set as the Tiggo 7 Plus – and 100% electric.

The new Chery Omoda 5 should hit the Chinese market in the first half of 2022. And it shouldn’t take long to debut in Brazil. Registered since October at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), the SUV should be one of Caoa Chery’s bets for the Brazilian market as early as next year or in 2023. In addition, the new SUV has a chance of being produced at the Caoa factory in Anápolis (GO), which will receive an investment of R$ 1.5 billion by 2025.

With this, the new SUV would be positioned in a price range between the current Tiggo 5x (R$ 133,990) and the Tiggo 7 (R$ 146,990). As Caoa Chery intends to sell hybrid cars in Brazil, the new Omoda 5 must also have an unprecedented electrified option. In addition to him, other hybrid models of the Chinese brand that should debut in the country in 2022 are the Tiggo 7 Plus and the Tiggo 8 Plus, both already caught in tests in Brazil.

















Chery to have platform for new energy solutions

In addition to the Omoda 5 SUV, Chery also showcased Chery 4.0 Broad Power Architecture platform solutions at the Guangzhou Motor Show, a foundation that will offer a variety of new power solutions. Officially launched at Shanghai Motor Show 2021, Chery Power is responsible for hybrid energy, combustion engine and hydrogen power technologies to meet all future consumer needs.

The platform is part of Chery’s global growth strategy. By 2030, the Chinese automaker will adopt three stages of technological innovation aimed at thermal efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. Among the possible outcomes, Chery intends to make hybrid vehicles up to 45% better in thermal efficiency and 95% in fuel economy when compared to current combustion technology.