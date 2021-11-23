Doctor and former São Bento player is honored by the club and by Unimed

Unimed Sorocaba and Esporte Clube São Bento paid tribute to the physician from Sorocaba, cardiologist João Batista Jabur. He got a personalized shirt from the club. Made especially for the doctor, the shirt was given to him at a lunch prepared by the executive board of the cooperative on October 26th. João Batista Jabur played for São Bento throughout 1969, so the organizers of the event decided to honor him.

Esporte Clube São Bento promoted a draw for the team’s t-shirts to Unimed Sorocaba’s cooperative members and collaborators. Upon learning of the initiative, physician João Batista Jabur made a special request: he wanted to receive a Azulão shirt.

When he got in touch with Casa do Cooperado, the doctor told a little about his sportsman’s story: “It may be a whim on my part, but a feeling of nostalgia invaded me, as it is part of the story of my life. I played at São Bento almost all over [o ano de] 1969… we are getting older and becoming more sensitive. Anyway, please convey my words to the marketing team and the board of São Bento. To you, Tatiana (from Casa do Cooperado), my gratitude for your service. A little of my history involving Unimed and São Bento is recorded”.

After learning about this fact, Unimed Sorocaba and the board of Esporte Clube São Bento decided to honor the cardiologist and presented the former São Bento player with a personalized t-shirt.

The party took place during a lunch attended by the president, vice president and market director of Unimed Sorocaba (respectively Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, José Feliciano Delfino Filho and Jeane Peter) and, on behalf of São Bento, the businessman and club president, Almir Laurindo, and the club’s marketing director, José Abrão Filho. (From the Newsroom)