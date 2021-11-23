Doctor Jairo · 3 simple and efficient tips to stimulate metabolism

We often hear people blame slow metabolism for their weight gain. But is it always his own fault?

What is metabolism?

The term metabolism is used to describe all the chemical processes that happen non-stop inside our body to keep it alive and with our organs functioning normally.

All this movement needs energy and thus the “basal metabolic rate (BMR)” indicates the minimum necessary to maintain the body’s functions, such as heart rate, breathing, blood pressure, and maintaining body temperature.

Thus, up to 80% of the energy that our body uses is spent just to maintain and manage the body’s chemical processes. The “slow metabolism” would therefore be a low TBM.

Why do some people have faster metabolisms?

Body size, age, gender and genetics all play an important role in the speed of metabolism. Muscle cells need more energy to maintain themselves than fat cells . Thus, an individual with more muscles tends to have a “faster” metabolism, for example.

As we age, there is also a tendency to lose muscle. , explaining why the metabolism slows down with advancing age. Also, in general, men have a faster metabolism because they have more muscle mass, heavier bones and less body fat compared to women.

It is also believed that metabolism may be affected by genes. , but this is not fully understood. What is known is that they play an important role in the size and ability of muscles to grow, both factors that affect the metabolic rate.

Did I put on weight because of my slow metabolism?

Many people who struggle to lose weight end up “blaming” the slow speed of their metabolism. But there is little evidence to support this kind of information.

Research shows that overweight individuals, for example, have faster metabolisms than thin people, after all, Larger bodies need more energy to perform basic bodily functions.

So, most of the time, the reason that explains the weight gain is not the slow metabolism, but to be eating and drinking more calories than you burn.

What to do to stimulate metabolism?

There are certain foods and beverages that are famous for “boosting” your metabolism, including green tea, coffee, spices and energy drinks. But there is little evidence behind them or the solutions presented are not effective in the long run.

Although we don’t have much control over the speed of our metabolism, we can try to control our calorie intake and burning through physical activity. That is, the more active a person is, the more calories they burn.

Some people who claim to have a fast metabolism are probably just more active than others. Here are three effective ways to increase caloric burn and that, consequently, can help to stimulate the metabolism:

1. Aerobic activity

Aerobic exercise is one of the most effective ways to burn calories and speed up your metabolism. You should aim to do at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity, such as walking, cycling and swimming per week.

This goal can be achieved by doing 30 minutes five days a week, for example. To lose weight, it is indicated that exercise is combined with healthy eating.

2. Strength exercises

Muscles burn more calories than fat. So, increasing muscle mass can help speed up metabolism.

Try to do muscle strengthening activities that work all the major muscle groups (legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms) on two or more days a week.

3. Be an active person!

Try to include physical activity as part of your daily routine. It could be a simple walk to work or a bike ride, for example. Another option is to opt, whenever possible, for the stairs instead of the elevator. The important thing is to always be on the move!

Source: National Health Service – NHS

