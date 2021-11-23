Doctor teaches simple method to get back to smelling after Covid

Loss of smell is one of the most common symptoms after infection with the new coronavirus. The condition occurs suddenly and intensely, but it is not definitive. There are simple techniques that help the patient regain the ability to smell.

“About 65% of people infected with the coronavirus experience changes in taste or smell. This occurs even without the presence of other respiratory symptoms such as a blocked nose, for example”, explains otolaryngologist Alexandre Colombini.

He claims that olfactory training – a simple technique that the patient can follow at home – is effective in recovering the ability to identify odors. The specialist recommends that the rehabilitation technique be performed twice a day, for at least three months.

Learn to do olfactory training

Set aside some glass vials to introduce foods that will awaken your sense of smell;

In each of the containers, place, separately, coffee powder, honey, cloves, red wine vinegar, vanilla essence, concentrated tangerine juice and toothpaste;

If you have more than one patient in the family, prepare a kit for each;

Twice a day, for at least three months, sniff each bottle for 10 seconds. Make intervals of about 15 seconds between one vial and another.

According to the otolaryngologist, the absence of smell in patients has lasted, in general, between four to six weeks. The olfactory training stimuli help to make recovery faster.