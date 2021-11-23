Documentary reveals Neymar’s reaction to his father and son after losing the Champions League with PSG

Documentary shows the backstage of PSG’s 2019/20 Champions League campaign, when it ended up being defeated by Bayern in the final

Neymar was comforted by his father and son Davi Lucca in the concentration of the PSG in Lisbon, Portugal, after losing the final of the Champions League to Bayern Munchen in the 2019/20 season.

The images are in the documentary “Pais e Filhos”, released on Youtube this Tuesday, by NR Sports, the company responsible for image management of the Brazilian player’s career.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The production is divided into three episodes. This first one shows behind-the-scenes images of the campaign that saw PSG advancing for the first time in its history to the European decision.

Neymar pai is closely followed in the first leg of the round of 16, against the Borussia Dortmund, in Germany, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. He watches the game alongside Mbappé’s parents.

In the final stretch of the tournament, without the presence of the public, Neymar senior, Davi Lucca and friends of the player watch the decision on television. The documentary shows the cry of the son of shirt 10 with the defeat by 1-0 to Bayern.

After the final whistle, Neymar senior and Davi Lucca meet with Neymar at PSG’s concentration. Neymar, next to Marquinhos, gives his son a long hug at the reunion. Shortly thereafter, he hugs his father and a friend.

“I know you didn’t win, but I’m very proud of you,” says Davi Lucca to Neymar, who replies, “Oh boy… I love you.”

After facing the Manchester City this Wednesday (24) by Champions League, PSG returns to the field for the commitment away from home against the Saint-Etienne, fur French Championship, on Sunday (28), at 9 am, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.



