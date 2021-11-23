Dog is abandoned in the forest, loses all four legs and gains titanium prostheses as a kitty | pets

The little dog Monika was abandoned in a Russian forest at the end of last year, very weak: she lost all four legs and was severely injured.

Monika was rescued by a team of workers from a village near the forest. They didn’t know what to do with the little dog and took her to an animal NGO.

The volunteers took care of her, amputated her injured limbs and she even needed a blood transfusion. When she was taken to a veterinarian, he did not hesitate: he recommended that the bitch be put down because of her serious condition.

But two of the volunteers refused to sacrifice her and found Sergei Gorshkov, a veterinarian with experience in implanting titanium prostheses. Since 2005, he has operated on 37 animals, but never a puppy.

The four prostheses would cost more than US$5.4 thousand (more than R$30,000). The only way to fund this operation would be through donations. They were running out of time, but decided to create a kitty online.

It worked and Monika’s four prostheses were made by a 3D printer near Moscow. Afterwards, they went through some essential processes for their functioning, carried out at the Polytechnic University of Tomsk.