Dollar drops to R$ 5.594, after 5 consecutive rises; The stock market also has a drop

The dollar opened the week in a fall of 0.27%, quoted at R$ 5.594 on sale, interrupting a sequence of five consecutive highs. The result minimizes part of the gains accumulated by the American currency last week, when it registered an appreciation of 2.79% against the real and returned to around R$ 5.60.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), also closed Monday (22) down, this one of 0.89%, reaching 102,122.37 points. It is the lowest level reached by the indicator in more than a year, since November 6, 2020, when the session closed at 100,925.11 points.

With today’s results, the dollar now accumulates losses of 0.93% in November, while the Ibovespa is down 1.33%. In 2021, the situation is better for the currency, which has already risen by 7.8%, and even worse for the index, which has plummeted 14.2% since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Week’s agenda

In the morning, specialists called attention to the week’s agenda, which foresees the release of data on inflation in the United States and the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank). Bradesco explained in a report that this document “may bring more details about the plans in relation to the pace of reduction of the asset purchase program [tapering]”.

Among investors, there is a perception that cuts in this stimulus by the Fed will indicate an increase in interest rates — now close to zero — in the US sooner than expected. Should the hypothesis materialize, the dollar could benefit worldwide, as this would increase the yield of American bonds, making them more attractive to investors.

Precatory still on the radar

In Brazil, in turn, the market’s focus remains on the PEC dos Precatórios, according to economists at Bradesco, since the proposal may be defined this week after a vote in the Senate.

The PEC is seen by some market participants as the least harmful alternative to the country’s fiscal health amid pressure from the Bolsonaro government for more spending on social benefits in 2022, the year in which the president is expected to seek reelection.

In addition to postponing the payment of court orders — federal court debts —, the PEC also changes the dynamics of the spending ceiling. The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, as it is today, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year.

In practice, the changes brought about by the PEC make room for R$91.6 billion to be spent in 2022, according to the federal government. This “slack” in next year’s Budget would make the payment of Auxilio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família, feasible. The new program expects to pay R$400 to vulnerable families by the end of 2022 and, for this reason, is considered a “electorer” by the opposition.

The proposal has already passed two votes in the Chamber. In the first, he had 312 votes in favor and 144 against; in the second, the score went from 323 to 172. The minimum needed was 308.

(With Reuters)