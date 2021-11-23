Dolores suffers marital rape, and public revolts · TV News

In this Monday’s chapter (22) of In Times of the Emperor, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) suffered marital rape — when the victim is raped by her partner within a relationship. Tonico (Alexandre Nero) cornered the woman and forced her to lie with him. The sequence disgusted and revolted viewers of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scene, Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) was getting ready for bed, when her husband entered the room. “It’s past my time,” declared the young woman, who didn’t want to have any kind of relationship with the scoundrel.

However, the deputy simply turned around and said: “I want a child.” Then he started kissing her, while the housewife just cried in despair. On social networks, Internet users were shocked by the situation.

“Poor Dolores”, expressed Jessica, who posted to accompany her message emojis de choro. “The pain and suffering in the eyes of Dolores having to surrender and be ‘used’ by a scoundrel like Tonico,” said an internet user named Fer Marruá.

“These scenes of Tonico with Dolores make me sick,” fired a user identified as Doce Novela. “Poor Dolores, how disgusting that Tonico is,” said Liza Bell.

Check out some public comments below:

poor Dolores, how disgusting that Tonico#IntheEmperor’sTime — liza bell (@1femmeamoureuse) November 22, 2021

The pain, suffering and disgust in the eyes of Dolores having to surrender Tonico. #IntheEmperor’sTimepic.twitter.com/5LIliycj7E — ℕ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕠𝔸𝕣𝕒𝕦𝕛𝕠 (@nandoaraujoo) November 22, 2021

These scenes of poor Dolores with the Tonic are disgusting, as we know women were used and this is blatantly rape #IntheEmperor’sTime — Fer Marruá (@StudyFer) November 22, 2021

see my heart hurts so much seeing these pain scenes#IntheEmperor’sTime — mandi from saxe-coburgo and bragança (@coffeandsaints) November 22, 2021

the pobi da dolores put up with the disgusting tonic! #IntheEmperor’sTime — thar 🐝 🏹 (@tharsitom) November 22, 2021

“I want to have a child” Poor Dolores, I’m so disgusted with this man #IntheEmperor’sTimepic.twitter.com/2XHzdQDnF7 — FAB 🌙 (@FabiaSantosss) November 22, 2021

mds what a horrible chapter… it’s Dolores being abused by the Tonic for adulterers in the fifth of hell that is that hovel #IntheEmperor’sTime — juuuuulia (@sscorroo) November 22, 2021

Oh, I hate Tonico, my god, poor Dolores. How tense to record this scene too, bitch. #IntheEmperor’sTime — Saira, the maiden (@HeeSaira) November 22, 2021

these tonic scenes with pain make me sick

#IntheEmperor’sTime — ؘ (@the soap opera) November 22, 2021

The pain and suffering in the eyes of Dolores having to surrender and be “used” by a scoundrel as a Tonic #IntheEmperor’sTimepic.twitter.com/zSiKa9HEKL — Fer Marruá (@StudyFer) November 22, 2021

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

