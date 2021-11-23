Douglas Costa is confirmed in Grêmio x Flamengo

Douglas Costa was related to the game between Grêmio x Flamengo, this Tuesday (23) and will make his return to the tricolor team after three games in the absence. The club’s soccer vice president, Denis Abrahão, spoke to Rádio Gaúcha about the matter and analyzed the veteran’s presence on the bench.

Grêmio publishes text and complains against CBF

Zé Roberto points out the mistakes that led Grêmio to the relegation zone

Flamengo’s top scorers should not face Grêmio

“I’m one of the first to arrive at the club every day, and Douglas Costa is already there undergoing treatment. In the afternoon, too, and at night, he often goes on with the treatment. He’s been running since last week, he’s done some work with the ball”, he explained.

The tendency is for it to be used in the starting lineup for just two more games, against São Paulo. On Friday (26) it is possible that you will save a few minutes in the field.

“Today (Monday, 22) he had a conversation with Mancini, concentrated and is prepared for the game. This is great news. I believe not to start, but it is a very strong option that we will have”, he stated.

“The Grêmio will not fall”

Even if the team is defeated by Flamengo, and then needs 10 points out of a possible 12, Denis Abrahão trusts that his team will remain in the first division, even more so with the return of Douglas Costa.

“We don’t worry about parallel results, because, despite the bad campaign Grêmio has been doing, we’re going to get out of this one. Regardless of the result against Flamengo, Grêmio will not be relegated”, he stated.

The ball will roll at 9 pm at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. The complete coverage, as soon as the game ends, you can follow it here on the Gremista Portal. In fact, the tricolor can even leave the Z4 in the next round, as long as they win today.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA