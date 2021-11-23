Download! Casal do Brincando com Fogo builds a shack in a nightclub in Rio

Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio, former participants of the reality show Brincando com Fogo Brasil, on Netflix, starred in a shack in front of the Vitrinni Lounge Bar nightclub, in Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday (11/21). The other patrons of the establishment filmed the couple’s disagreement, which apparently was fighting over an account.

The videos went viral on social media, mainly because the two always showed themselves to be very well connected on the internet; which resurrected the “And outside of Story, are you okay?” meme.

The two have been together for almost a year, since they left the program’s recordings. They always appear to be okay as a couple and be relaxed with each other. But that’s what they usually show on social media. On Sunday, the fight was real and ugly, with screams, shoving and cursing outside the club, which is in the West Zone of Rio.

Watch:

The first video shows Matheus fighting with Brenda over a bar bill. He said that she should go back and pay for what she consumed, as well as mentioning something about having to look for his cell phone inside the place. On Twitter, some people commented that she would have paid her bill for the night by giving him his device in exchange, but for now, this has yet to be confirmed.

“Go back there (Showcase) and says you paid my bill,” says the influencer before commenting on something about the phone, which he could not identify. A series of complaints and curses started from one to the other, until he said that he was “picked up” with the situation and that he always had to take care of his image.

In the other video, they appear in front of the club with the most heated discussion. “Film, everyone is recording”, says Brenda to her boyfriend before completing: “Go away to your house”. During this time, she tries to push Matheus and a man who seems to know the couple stands between them.

He also tries to stop the filming of the moment from continuing, but he can’t. “That’s crazy, go crazy. Shame on you!” exclaims Sampaio. The video ends in the middle of the sentence that he said something about the cell phone, implying that the confusion really started for this reason: “Pick up my phone”, he complains.

Neither of them has commented on what has happened so far.

