Driver who went viral driving Tesla lying in SP says he is ‘harassed’ and defends himself: ‘I wasn’t sleeping’ | Santos and Region

The driver who appears, in a video that went viral on the web, driving a vehicle with the seat reclined and in a ‘more relaxed’ position along the Imigrantes highway, on the coast of São Paulo, told the g1 what I wasn’t sleeping at the wheel, contrary to what the author of the recording stated (see video above). He said that it is an autonomous vehicle and reports that almost every day it is filmed on the road.

In the video posted on social networks, it is possible to see the driver of the automatic car with the seat reclined. The author of the recording makes fun of the situation, while recording it: “This is the future. Look how he’s driving the car, sleeping,” shouts the boy.

“Practically every day I’m filmed, we get used to it. But it’s still far from the system to drive really alone. I need to be aware at all times, but driving is no longer so stressful,” says the Tesla driver.

In one of the video’s posts, which has been shared thousands of times, the post garners 12,000 comments and 20 million views in total. O g1 managed to locate the driver that appears in the images driving a Tesla Model 3, an autonomous vehicle that has the autopilot system, called Full Self Driving (FSD).

The businessman from Santos, Rafael Zamarian, 43, commented in one of the publications, defending himself from the comments of internet users who claimed that he would be bringing risks to the safety of himself and other drivers on the road. “I wasn’t sleeping. If you close your eye, it disables the pilot [automático]”, he wrote.

By phone, Rafael said that the autopilot is actually treated as an auxiliary steering system, as the driver’s hands must be on the steering wheel at all times. “He ask for the driver’s attention, you need to be with your eyes open forward and holding the steering wheel. Drivers need to be alert to traffic for emergencies,” he said.

He says that he travels between Santos and São Paulo daily and that he hasn’t left the garage without using the autopilot for at least two years. “I looked for this model precisely for safety”, he says. About the episode in which it was filmed, the manager says that suffers from the harassment and curiosity of other drivers constantly.

He says that that day he had his seat reclined as he always does, but he was watching the road. “That video is not complete. I interact with the driver who was filming me,” he explains.

System identifies drowsiness

The model that the entrepreneur uses, for example, can travel and brake on its own. “You set the speed you want or the car identifies the traffic signs and adjusts the speed itself”. It also has a lane change system identifying the number of vehicles around.

To work, the driver needs to have his hands on the wheel most of the time, be seated in the seat in front of the steering wheel and pay attention to the signals that the system itself sends to the person responsible. “If you don’t have your hands on the wheel and a vehicle comes closer to your car, it pops an alert to get your attention“.

The alert is also made if any type of idleness or inattention on the part of the driver is identified. It starts with changing the panel color. If the driver doesn’t put his hands on the steering wheel and interacts with the steering, the driver sounds an audible warning and then at a higher volume.

In the last stage, if the system understands that the driver is not taking over the direction — due to drowsiness, for example — the car turns off the autopilot and may even not allow the driver to use the system on that trip.