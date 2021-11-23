Durcesio will enter into negotiations with Rafael Navarro and has a strategy to try to keep an attacker at Botafogo

President of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello will personally enter the negotiation to try to maintain Rafael Navarro. The agent already has a strategy to try to convince the center forward, who has a contract until the end of the year and a proposal from the Minnesota United, From U.S.

– Really, with Navarro there was a very pleasant surprise, a very good one, a very good player and with a promising future. Now that we’ve consolidated access and title, we’re going to resume negotiations with Navarro and try to sensitize him to stay another year, playing Serie A, if he’s going to be sold, go to a top club in Europe, he has potential. I never give up, I’m an optimist by nature. I still have faith that we have a chance of reaching an agreement with Navarro. It’s hard but let’s try – said Durcesio Mello to Rádio Globo.

– I’ll get involved directly to talk to him and make a proposal more consistent with Serie A and with what he delivered in Serie B. In addition to being top scorer, he is the man with the assists. We are very willing to renew. It has standard and profile of Series A – completed.

In a great season, Rafael Navarro scored the goal of Botafogo da Serie B to the The Brazilian Championship, in the 2-1 victory over Operário-PR. Last Sunday, he provided assistance for the title goal scored by Diego Gonçalves, in the 1-0 over Brasil de Pelotas.