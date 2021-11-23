Early Electronics Deals Make Your Party on Black Friday 2021

During the week of Black Friday, Amazon presents on its website every day a series of products with early discount. Below are some of the top electronics on that list, sold by the store.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Black Smartwatch

The watch monitors blood oxygenation, heart rate and sleep quality. One of the biggest concerns of those who use or think about using “wearable” devices is battery life. The Xiaomi Mi Watch battery lasts up to 16 hours and charges from 0% to 100% in about 2 hours. It can be found for R$ 566.

Kindle 8GB 10th generation

E-readers have been gaining more and more popularity in recent years and Amazon’s Kindle devices are far ahead of the Brazilian market. One of the models is being sold at a discount: the 10th generation Kindle has 8GB of internal storage, a 6-inch screen and costs R$319.

24Inch Gamer Monitor. 144Hz Warrior

With a 24-inch screen and 144 Hz refresh rate, the Monitor Warrior is a great choice for anyone looking for a device to enjoy their favorite games to the full. The screen’s curved surface also promises to deliver a unique experience for gamers. Previously sold for R$ 1,555.55, the monitor now sells for R$ 1,199.

Fire TV Stick

The fire stick is a device that can be installed on any TV that has a USB port and comes with an operating system that turns TVs into Smart TVs. TVs can also be voice controlled, as the device comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. Price: R$199.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-23-R6DJ

The Acer Aspire 3 A315-23-R6DJ comes standard with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 1TB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM memory. It’s an excellent computer for people who need a device to work with, but who don’t need very heavy programs, such as 3D modeling or video editing, for example. The Acer Aspire 3 can be found for $2,999.