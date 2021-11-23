Eddie Redmayne claims that playing a trans woman in The Danish Girl was a mistake; Understand – Movie News

Even though he was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Danish Girl—where a trans woman lived—Eddie Redmayne regrets taking on the role.

The Danish Girl was a huge success in Eddie Redmayne’s career: in addition to earning him an Oscar nomination, the role remains one of his best. However, even with so much acclaim, the actor regrets having shot the film. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the star stated that he “wrong” to live the character Lili. For him, casting was a lost opportunity for transsexual representation in the seventh art.

“I wouldn’t accept it today. I acted in this feature with the best of intentions, but it was a mistake”, he said. Redmayne explained that the biggest discussion about the frustrations surrounding this lineup came about because many people don’t have a seat at the table — referring to the lack of representation in positions of power.

“There needs to be a repair, or we are going to continue having these debates”, he clarified. At the time, her co-worker Alicia Vikander — who plays Gerda in the production — even won an Oscar statuette for her role in the work. However, the star did not comment on Eddie’s statements.

Remember, this is not the first time Eddie Redmayne has used his platform to support the LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, he countered the transphobic comments made by JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter franchise. Soon, the star will reprise his role in Fantastic Beasts 3.

The Danish Girl: what is the story of the movie?

The Danish girl is the biopic of Lili Elbe (Eddie Redmayne), who was born Einar Mogens Wegener and was the first person to undergo gender reassignment surgery. In focus the love relationship between the Danish painter and Gerda (Alicia Vikander) and his discovery as a woman.

