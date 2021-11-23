Eddie Redmayne regrets playing trans woman in “The Danish Girl”

British actor Eddie Redmayne talked about his participation in “The Danish Girl”, a 2015 film that earned him Best Actor nominations at major cinema awards such as the Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Awards. In an interview with the British publication “Sunday Times”, he said his decision to play transgender pioneer Lili Elbe in the drama was a “mistake”.

“The Danish Girl”, a film directed by Tom Hooper, is inspired by the story of Elbe, one of the first people to undergo gender reassignment surgery in the world.

Although Redmayne has been nominated for a number of awards, his choice as Elbe has sparked complaints among many critics arguing that the role should have been assigned to a trans actor.

At the time, trans writer Carol Grant described the cast as “regressive and contributing to harmful stereotypes.”

“What should have been a celebration of a very complex and attractive transgender figure is, instead, transmisogynist, and simply an old misogynist in general.”

In his interview with The Sunday Times, Redmayne said the criticism was justified, admitting that although he had the best intentions, taking on the role was a “mistake” and he would not accept it if offered today.

“No, I wouldn’t take it now,” said the 39-year-old star.

Eddie Redmayne’s new character is the master of ceremonies for the play “Cabaret,” alongside “Chernobyl” actress Jessie Buckley, playing Sally Bowles.

Redmayne urged those who might criticize his decision to take on a role often played by LGBT actors to stay the trial.

“Of all the characters I’ve read, this one defies ranking. I would like to ask people to watch before the judgment is held,” he said. “Cabaret” opens at London’s Playhouse Theater on December 12th.

*Translated text.Click here to read the original.