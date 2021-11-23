Eddie Redmayne says it was a “mistake” to play a trans woman in “Danish Girl”

The 2015 feature “The Danish Girl” received much criticism for having a cisgender actor playing a trans woman. And it seems that the protagonist of the production, Eddie Redmayne, agrees with them … In an interview with The Sunday Times released this Sunday (21), the star described his participation in the film as “a mistake”.

In the plot, the actor plays Lili Elbe, one of the first trans people to undergo sex reassignment surgery. The role earned Redmayne an Oscar nomination, but even that wouldn’t make him repeat his choice to play the character again. “No, I wouldn’t accept it now. I made that movie with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake”, he said.

The actor criticized the exclusion of trans people from cinemas. “The biggest discussion about the frustrations around the cast is because a lot of people don’t have a chair at the table.” noted Redmayne about the criticisms. “There has to be a leveling-off, otherwise we will continue to have these debates”, he added.

In 2015, the British star admitted to IndieWire that there were “years of cisgender success behind trans stories”, and said she hoped more trans actors could play trans roles in the future. He even claimed that he was an ally of the community.

Still, the subject was raised by the actor after starring in the Harry Potter spin-off, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”. The book’s author, JK Rowling, published some transphobic statements and was criticized on social media by the film’s cast, including Redmayne. “I don’t agree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid”, said in a statement.

He is currently starring in a new production of “Cabaret” at London’s Playhouse Theater. The actor plays The Emcee, a role that has always been LGBTQIA+ actors since it debuted on Broadway in 1996. “Of all the characters I’ve read, this one defies ranking. I would like to ask people to come and watch before making the judgment”, Redmayne told The Sunday Times.

Check out the trailer for “The Danish Girl”: