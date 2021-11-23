Ederson Regrets Lack of Tests Against Europeans Before the Cup: “Every friendly that’s hard to understand” | Brazilian Team

In the dispute for the title-holder spot in the Tite team, goalkeeper Ederson lamented that Brazil does not have the opportunity to face the great European teams. In an interview with TNT Sports, the Manchester City player recalled friendlies that the Brazilian team has already faced and said that the planning should “change a little” for more disputed duels before the Cup in Qatar.

The last European team Brazil faced was the Czech Republic, in March 2019, with a 3-1 victory for Tite’s team – in this year’s Euro Cup, the Czechs were eliminated in the quarter-finals to Denmark by 2-1.

Ederson with mouth guard in action for Manchester City: Brazilian goalkeeper lamented lack of chance to face Europeans

Ederson reflected on the increasingly likely possibility of the Brazilian team going to Qatar without holding major friendlies against Europeans. The tight schedule, the new European competition – the League of Nations -, which occupied dates and even more conflicted intercontinental clashes, are complicating matters.

– These tests are really, really, really missed. Because it’s difficult for us to play against a great European team. I don’t know if we’ll have a chance to play until the World Cup, so it’s complicated. I don’t know what the plan is, who makes decisions at the CBF in relation to this, but I think they should change a little, put a friendly against the European team, because they schedule each friendly that is difficult to understand. And you don’t know why they’re setting up this friendly. But they are not our decisions, against our will or not, the decision is theirs. So we have to respect – commented the goalkeeper to TNT Sports.

At 28, Ederson has been a player for City de Guardiola since 2017. The English club has recorded a documentary about the life and career of the Brazilian national team goalkeeper

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, has sometimes expressed the desire to face European teams, but the CBF has difficulty finding opponents, especially. free dates.

– I make a request to Juninho (Paulista, Selection coordinator). You can set up any friendly match with any European team, because it’s important. We want. The team wants – said Tite, in September of this year, before the FIFA date of October, in the call for the qualifiers.

The last time the Brazilian team did not pick up the South Americans was also in 2019, but in October and November. There were two 1-1 draws against Senegal and Nigeria, in Singapore. The following month, they beat South Korea 3-0.

In the coming weeks, Tite will travel to Qatar to watch the Arab Nations Cup, which will be played from November 30th to December 18th. At the same time, his assistants will travel to Europe to observe athletes.

