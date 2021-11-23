Einstein’s Manuscript on the Theory of Relativity Up for Auction in Paris | Science

O Albert Einstein manuscript on the theory of general relativity will be auctioned this Tuesday (23) in Paris, France. The document, which is one of the most important for modern physics, is valued at 3.4 million dollars.

“Einstein is someone who kept very few grades, so the mere fact that the manuscript has survived and has come down to us makes it absolutely extraordinary”, Vincent Belloy, an expert in the Christies auction house’s books and manuscripts department told Reuters.

Developed between 1907 and 1915, the general theory of relativity states that gravity is a deformation of space and that massive celestial bodies, such as planets and stars, can deform space and time around them. This theory managed to explain from the birth of the Universe to the orbit of planets and black holes.

Despite being the best known, Einstein is not the only author of this document. The Swiss/Italian engineer, Michele Besso, was also responsible for the manuscript, which has 54 pages and is one of the two remaining works that record the birth of the theory of relativity.

The document was written between 1913 and 1914, which makes it all the more special because Einstein’s manuscripts before 1919 are considered extremely rare.

According to Belloy, the manuscript debunks the popular image that Einstein was an absolute genius and presents him as a scientist who, like any other, tests hypotheses and makes mistakes.