El Salvador to build the world’s first Bitcoin City

It appears that the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is betting all of his chips (or are they crypto tokens?) on bitcoin. After turning the cryptoactive into the Caribbean country’s official currency on September 7, he made a bombastic announcement during the closing of Bitcoin Week last Saturday (20): the construction of Bitcoin City, the first metropolis of its kind in the world.

According to the BBC News, which announced the news on Sunday (21), Bukele already has the location of the future Bitcoin City: it would be strategically close to a volcano (which would supply geothermal energy to supply mining), between the cities of Conchagua and La Unión. The forecast is that the city will have a circular shape to represent a giant currency and that its economy will only be generated through value-added taxes.

El Salvador will be the first country in the world to have one #BitcoinCity!

You will be between the city of La Unión and Conchagua. People can live in the Union but work in it #BitcoinCity. Ready to start to see all the benefits, when the development and the investment come.

Where will the money to build Bitcoin City come from?

A visionary, President Bukele has not presented a real timetable for the city’s creation. He spoke only of an alleged “Bitcoin bond” worth US$1 billion (R$5.6 billion), a fixed-income bond issued by the country’s government. Half of the amount would go to building the energy and mining infrastructure and the rest reinvested in the purchase of more digital coins.

The director of strategy at Canadian bond developer Blockstream, Samson Mow, explained that this billion dollars will be “tokenized” through the issuance of ten-year bonds denominated in dollars, with a 6.5% bonus paid to investors. The $500 million part, which will be converted into bitcoins and blocked for five years, is expected to help the currency appreciate further.

With nearly half of the country’s population living below the poverty line, the two and a half months of living with the new official currency were marred by confusion and protests in El Salvador. In demonstrations held in major cities, the new currency is called “Bitcoin, the fraud”.