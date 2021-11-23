Elderly cries after getting 95% discount on debt at Feirão Limpa SP Name: ‘I want to be free when God calls me’ | São Paulo

An elderly woman cried when she got a 95% discount on a debt at Feirão Limpa Nome this Tuesday morning (23), in Largo da Batata, West Zone of the city of São Paulo. The campaign promoted by Serasa, which mediates the renegotiation of debts with companies to leave the list of debtors, runs until Saturday (27).

Seamstress Teresinha de Jesus told the story that her ex-husband bought a set of tires 15 years ago at Carrefour for R$ 200 in her CPF.

Over-indebtedness Law: know what changes in the consumer’s life

Number of defaulters in SP is equivalent to almost 32% of the entire population of the state

As the purchase was not paid off, the debt reached R$7,000. This morning, she left the fair emotionally after managing to reduce the amount to R$ 308.

“They sent me messages informing me that I had a debt of R$7,000, and, as I don’t know how to use the internet, I waited for the fair. I’m very happy, very emotional. What I most want is to leave mine A clean name. My whole family is a family that likes everything right and I want that when God calls me I’m free, with my suitcase packed,” he told GloboNews, adding that he was unable to sleep.

2 of 2 Tenda do Feirão Limpa Nome da Serasa, in Largo da Batata, West Zone of the city of São Paulo — Photo: GloboNews/Reprodução Tenda do Feirão Limpa Nome da Serasa, in Largo da Batata, West Zone of the city of São Paulo — Photo: GloboNews/Reprodução

The 15 million defaulters in the state of São Paulo can take advantage of the Feirão Limpa Nome da Serasa to renegotiate debts and leave the list of debtors.

More than 100 companies participate in the action until Saturday, with discounts that can reach 99% in fines and interest.

Each agreement is unique and therefore it is important to consult the agreement that is available on a case-by-case basis on the platform.

The campaign has several installment conditions, which can reach up to 72 installments, depending on the type of debt, the company, the time of default and the amount.

Agreements are closed in less than 3 minutes at the fair, at Largo da Batata, at Post Offices, or through the app, and consultations can be made free of charge.

At the tent, service is from 8 am to 8 pm, the consumer must take a document with a photo, and leave with a bank slip in hand.

Feirão Limpa Nome starts this Thursday and it’s a chance to leave the debtor list

Website: serasalimpanome.com.br

Serasa App on Google Play and Apple Store

WhatsApp: 11 99575-2096

Toll free: 0800 591 1222

Post Offices. Check opening hours and addresses on the website www.correios.com.br.

Trading is done through the Serasa Limpa Nome platform, following the step-by-step instructions below: