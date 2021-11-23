Election in Venezuela: Chavismo scores wide electoral victory with highest abstention in history – International

CARACAS – Chavismo won in 20 of the 23 provinces in the country, in addition to the government of Caracas, in regional and local elections with the lowest participation in the last 20 years in the Venezuela: only 41.8% of participants. The electoral map did not change much from what was left in the last election of 2017, in which a large part of the opposition abstained from participating and few parties presented candidates without a unitary platform.

Four years after the disputed 2017 elections, Chavismo conquered three important territories held by the opposition this Sunday: Anzoategui, in the east of the country, and the Andean states of Merida and Tachira. The most striking victory is that of Freddy Bernal in Tachira. Bernal is a former policeman and one of the oldest militants of the Bolivarian revolution, since the times of the party founded by Hugo Chavez, the MVR. He was mayor of Caracas for two terms, deputy and commissioner of the intelligence service.

Since 2016 he has been coordinator of CLAPs, structures that organize the distribution of low-cost food in poor neighborhoods, which became the political machine of Chavismo. Under his control was the closing or opening of the border with Colombia during the past year and the management of immigrants who returned in the midst of the pandemic.

About 21 million Venezuelans were registered to elect 3,082 representatives, including 23 governors, 335 mayors and councilors. But only 41.8% voted in the election, many because they were outside Venezuela, where the economic crisis and the hardening of the political regime have expelled 5 million people in recent years.

High levels of abstention, an opaque and lacking opposition campaign and the irremediable fragmentation of candidacies led opponents to a mediocre electoral result. Opposition parties won in Zulia, the most populous state in the country, in which they triumphed Manuel Rosales, national figure and leader of Un Nuevo Tiempo. They also won on the plain of cojedes, naming Alberto Galíndez, from Acción Democrática, and on the island of Margarita, one of its traditional strongholds, where it prevailed Morel Rodríguez supported by dissidents linked to the so-called Democratic Alliance.

Although all opinion polls in the country show that more than 80% of the population would like political change to take place in peace, no one was surprised by the poor results obtained by the opposition.

In addition to not having resources, the opposition was divided, with two or even three candidates, in at least eight states, some of them the most important in the country. In several he ended up losing by a small margin. “Recorded abstention shows disinterest in the public issue. Venezuela is exhausted, it can no longer support the queue of politicians who have failed with the country,” Jesús Seguías, political analyst and president of the company Dataincorp, told El País.

Chancery of international observers

This Sunday’s regional elections in Venezuela, the first with the participation of the opposition since 2018, went smoothly, informed Portuguese diplomat Isabel Santos, head of the European Union (EU) observer mission, which followed a vote in the country for the first time in 16 years. In addition to the EU envoys, 300 observers from 55 countries were divided among 14,000 polling stations, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“Everything goes smoothly. Some issues have been resolved one way or another, but these are things that we will address later,” said Santos, after visiting a polling station in Caracas, promising an official report on the work carried out on Tuesday, November 23.

The report of the observers will be important to give or not legitimacy to the vote, after the re-election of the president Nicolas Mature, in 2018, was not recognized by the USA, the European Union and several Latin American countries, including Brazil. Then the main opposition parties also boycotted last year’s legislative election.

After voting in Caracas, Maduro said observers had behaved as expected. “Until now, they have behaved to the degree, respecting the Constitution and the laws, and hopefully that is the case until the end of their mission.”

the opposition leader Juan Guaido — who in 2019, as then president of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself “interim president” of Venezuela and was recognized as such by more than 50 countries — did not vote and remained silent during the day. Over the week, he had suggested that the opposition unify the fight against Maduro after the elections. Of the opposition leaders, the one who most defended the resumption of the electoral path against Chavismo was Henrique Capriles, former governor of the state of Miranda and former presidential candidate.

According to the president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, the number of incidents that prevented or delayed citizens’ votes was insignificant. As a condition for the electoral participation of opponents, the CNE was reformed this year, incorporating names from outside Chavismo.

protest vote

Until Sunday’s elections, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) held 19 of the 23 state governments, in addition to 306 of the 335 municipalities. Of the four opposition coalitions, two are more relevant: the Unitarian Platform, formed by parties such as First Justice (PJ) and Popular Will (VP), and the Democratic Alliance, led by former Chavista and former presidential candidate Henry Falcón.

Recent polls show that 42% of Venezuelans consider themselves opposition voters, but of those, only 9% continue to support Juan Guaidó. Another 36% are not on the side of the opposition or the government.

Venezuela, which has the largest oil reserves in the world, is facing an economic meltdown caused by mismanagement and the drop in oil prices over the past decade. The collapse was compounded by sanctions against state oil company PDVSA issued under Donald Trump. Since 2013, the year of Hugo Chávez’s death, the country’s GDP has fallen by 75%. / AFP, EFE and REUTERS