Embezzlement at Atlético-MG, captain Réver has injury in the back of his right thigh confirmed | athletic-mg

At the end of this Monday, Atlético-MG confirmed that defender Réver suffered an injury in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. Without giving further details, the club updated the clinical picture of the captain, who suffered the injury during the last game. He is under treatment indefinitely.

Réver felt his thigh in the first half against Juventude, last Saturday, at Mineirão. It was possible to read the lip of the player, when he communicates to the Rooster’s bench with gestures and words: “Broken”.

Réver, by Atlético-MG — Photo: Flickr Atlético-MG

The defender was replaced, at the time, by Nacho Fernández, when Cuca decided to adopt a more offensive posture from Galo, who put pressure on Juventude in an “attack vs. defense” game. Réver turned low and was not even part of the delegation that traveled to São Paulo. On Instagram, he spoke about what happened:

– Very sad for having this injury at this important moment for the club. However, I keep my head up and working with a smile on my face, seeking to evolve and be 100% available as soon as possible – he wrote.

Atlético face Palmeiras this Tuesday, at 21:30, for the Brazilian Nationals. Seeking to confirm the title of Brazilian champion, Galo will have the return of Junior Alonso, after recovering from a blow to his right knee when he played for the Paraguayan team last week.

Besides Rever, Cuca will not have Savarino, Nathan and Hyoran, all absent from the trip. The Minas Gerais club did not disclose those listed, and does not inform the reason for the absences. O ge he accompanied the delegation disembarking at the hotel in São Paulo, noting the absence of the quartet.