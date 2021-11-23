Embezzlement of Fortaleza x Santos; see who returns and who is out of the game – Play

After the important victory by 1-0 over Palmeiras, last Saturday night (20), at Arena Castelão, the squad of strength re-presents itself this Monday afternoon (22), at the Alcides Santos Center of Excellence, in Pici, already aiming at the saints, next opponent. And coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have returns and absences for the match.

The Argentine coach will be able to count on the midfielder again Lucas Lima, who was left out of the last two games. The shirt 25 did not act against Ceará (suspension) and Palmeiras (contractual clause).

Besides him, the midfielder Lucas Crispin returned to be related against Verdão and stayed on the bench. Although he didn’t come in during the match, now he can even appear in the starting lineup.

“I’m happy with Lucas (Crispim) and the whole cast. And that we can use Crispim when we need it,” Vojvoda said after the game.

Embezzlement

On the other hand, two absences are certain. the right back Daniel Guedes cannot be listed as it belongs to Santos and is loaned to Tricolor. There is a contractual clause that prevents him from acting.

the steering wheel Matthew Jussa, who received the third yellow card in the series, is also out.

The doubt is left to the steering wheel Ederson. He was out of the last game due to a sprained right ankle and is still not a certain presence.

Fortaleza and Santos face off at 19:00 next Thursday (25), in Vila Belmiro, in a duel valid for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor is in 5th place, with 52 points, while Peixe is 12th, with 42.

saints

Santos should have the return of the top scorer Marinho against Tricolor do Pici. He trained this Monday (22) and should reinforce the team of coach Fábio Carille.

Peixe has several other shortages, with no chance of being in the field on Thursday. These are the cases of: Léo Baptistão, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, John, Jobson and Emiliano Velázquez. Santos is the 12th placed in the Brasileirão, with 42 points.