Emergency room patients at Hospital Geral Roberto Santos are transferred after Covid-19 outbreak in the unit | Bahia

The emergency of the Roberto Santos General Hospital (HGRS), located in the Cabula neighborhood, in Salvador, registered an outbreak of Covid-19. The information was confirmed to g1 this Monday (22), by the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab).

The cases arose on Wednesday of last week (17). In all, nine patients tested positive in the unit, which is the largest public hospital in the North/Northeast. All of them were transferred to reference units for the treatment of the disease. The locations to which the patients were transferred were not disclosed, nor their health status.

According to Sesab, containment measures were adopted to not spread the virus in other sectors. The secretariat did not disclose the actions, but officials contacted the g1 and reported that tests are being carried out and the entire team, to monitor the incidence of Covid, especially in possible asymptomatic cases.

Concerned, the workers said that some colleagues also tested positive for the disease, but the information has not yet been confirmed by Sesab.

“So far, nine employees have been positive. The infected patients have actually been transferred, but others who already have symptoms were also tested. More than 50 employees were tested, I believe they are awaiting the complete results. We learned that even the Surgical Center was infected. , but they haven’t confirmed anything for us yet,” said an employee, who declined to be identified.

According to the Integrated Health Command and Control Center at Sesab, Bahia has 2,811 active cases of Covid-19 this Monday. Of these, 377 are hospitalized. Check out the details:

Patients admitted by Covid-19 in Bahia adult ICU children’s ICU adult infirmary children’s ward total beds 536 29 646 60 beds occupied 188 16 147 26 occupancy percentage 35% 55% 23% 43%

