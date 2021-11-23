Encouraged by Ariel from ‘Verdades secretas 2’, Sergio Guizé releases album with the participation of his father and Bianca Bin

Even in the midst of the storm triggered by the Covid pandemic, Sergio Guizé knew how to run the boat very well. More than ever, the 41-year-old artist has navigated through several of his versions in recent times: he was an actor, visual artist and singer. Drawing attention as Ariel in “Secret Truths 2”, another fruit of her dedication to the arts is now arriving on digital platforms. After years as lead singer of the band Tio Che, Guizé releases his first solo album “À deriva”:

“What’s challenging me the most right now is singing. I never thought about being a singer. But I hadn’t thought about being an actor either, and my whole life changed. In social isolation, I was alone with my partner (actress Bianca Bin) and the dogs. I had to do something real, that came out of the heart. It’s a very intimate project.

In addition to marking his solo debut, the work, which honors musicians such as Cartola and Belchior, has the participation of Guizé’s father, Salvador, playing the piano; and marks Bianca Bin’s first time signing the lyrics to a song, “A little more from me”.

“During the pandemic, we got even closer, we became almost one, in joy and sadness. I lost some people, my sister was intubated, and Bianca was always there. When I was recording the soap opera, she held the whole wave — she values.

Bianca Bin and Sergio Guizé Photo: instagram/reproduction

In “Verdades secretas 2”, the actor plays Ariel, who, to give a boost to the career of his wife Laila (Erika Januza), becomes involved with Blanche (Maria de Medeiros). In the plot, Erika’s character enters an unbridled search for a perfect body and abuses the drugs to lose weight. Already addicted, the model discovers her husband’s betrayal and kills herself. Guizé highlights that his character’s course is changed after the tragic incidents.

“He’s a loving guy who stumbles. His life changes after what happens to Laila. He changes the route, discredits everything. Ariel was wrong, but he pays dearly for it. As an actor, it was interesting to understand that I had to respect the space for Laila to happen. My job there is to do the rearguard and not want to show up at a time when Erika’s character is in crisis.

Two days after finishing the recording of the soap opera, the heartthrob was already rehearsing the play “The man who killed Liberty Valence”, the premiere of Bianca Bin, also at the theater. The show is broadcast free of charge by the Teatro Sérgio Cardoso Digital platform, between December 2nd and 19th, from Thursday to Sunday, at 9 pm. Even with other works ahead, Guizé hopes to continue in “Verdades secretas”.

— If Walcyr (Handler, author) calls me, I’m in. I would love to continue telling Ariel’s story!

In “Secret Truths 2”, Sergio Guizé plays Ariel, who is married to Laila (Erika Januza) Photo: REPRODUCTION

painter side

A visual artist, Guizé painted many paintings during the pandemic and tried to represent each of the songs in “À drift” on a canvas. The actor also made shirts and cards with his art and, soon, he plans to sell all his creations on a website.

Versatile work

With several musical influences, Guizé’s new work is versatile.

— During the pandemic, I listened a lot to Raul Seixas and Leonard Cohen, so there are these two sides, the popular and the erudite. They are songs for the world. It has female backing vocals, which I always wanted in life. It also has many instruments like piano, organ, harmonica, accordion. One song is more jazz, another more blues. It also has more intimate rock music. The album is poetic — he details.

Composer since 16 years old

The first five tracks already available on the platforms are: “Adrift”, “Turn off”, “A little more from me”, “Palo seco” and “Against the wind”. Composer since he was 16, when he wrote the song “Estou suffering” with a band he was part of and was inspired by The Doors, Guizé was also the one who wrote the most songs for the group Tio Che.

— I wrote most of Uncle Che’s songs. So I started singing because I thought they were too personal. I gained a little more confidence. In the process, I changed completely. As much for maturity and time as for the impact of the pandemic. But, just as we suffered a lot last year, this year we are seeing the glass with half full – compares him.