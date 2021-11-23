Enderson Moreira’s contract with Botafogo is automatically renewed with access

Technician of the Botafogo since July, Enderson Moreira commanded the reaction of the 14th position team for the title of Serie B. The renewal issue has gained traction in recent days, being the desire of both parties, and it should happen. Also because contractually there is a trigger to be used.

– We had already planned an automatic renewal in case of access. Of course it is also in evidence in the market, we have been talking a lot. We created great synergy, we believe it will last through the season. He really wants to stay, has already stated this internally, and is moving towards it. The tendency is that we don’t have changes, we preach in football the continuity of work. We believe that we will have a very successful year and fewer crises with Enderson’s maintenance. The tendency is for it to remain yes – said the football director, Edward Freeland, to “BandSports”, last week.

Series B champion, Botafogo begins to prepare for the next season, with the knowledge that the challenge will be greater.

– We know that the difficulties are increasing. From the moment you are in the Series A, the teams with the greatest investment are at a greater distance. The Brazilian Championship is one of the most balanced competitions in the world, you can’t watch four games in a row and project 12 points, it demands too much, due to the leveling and technical demands that the opponents have. We considered that the first step was very difficult to reach, because Serie B is very complicated by logistics, fields, stadiums, competitive teams and casting within budget. Now we believe that it will be an even more difficult step because of this distance. Let’s do it, use creativity, believe in the club environment that allows us to compete on equal terms. It’s down to earth, adapting to the fans’ expectations, which will be a very difficult year, but we’ll deliver everything to make a good role – he added.